Reps. Tlaib and Slotkin warn about impact of Trump's actions after Iranian missile attacks

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Anti-war rally in Detroit on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib blasted President Trump’s “reckless and dangerous attempt to start a war” after Iran launched missiles at two bases in Iraq on Tuesday.Trump has come under fire from Democrats and some Republicans for ordering a strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a decision they say is bound to escalate violence against Americans and others abroad.“President Trump's reckless and dangerous attempt to start a war with Iran by launching the airstrike that killed Iranian General Soleimani put our people, diplomats, service men and women, their families, and civilians in harm's way,” Tlaib said in a statement. “Now, Iran has retaliated by launching missile strikes on two U.S. bases in Iraq. It should not be lost on anyone that lives will be forever impacted, including innocent Iraqis who have been plagued with war and violence for almost two decades.”Trump’s actions threaten “to draw us into wider war,” warns U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, a former CIA analyst and Shia militia expert who served three tours in Iraq focusing on Iranian-backed militias.“The President and his team should remember the gravity of their responsibilities and be prepared to explain their strategic plan — to include next steps and possible ways to de-escalate,” Slotkin said in a news release. “They owe the American public no less.”Tlaib says the U.S. should focus on de-escalating tensions.“While there is still much we do not know about this heartbreaking development, one thing is certain: the United States cannot afford to engage in yet another tragic war with no end in sight and a rising tally of casualties,” Tlaib said. “De-escalation must be the principal goal of whatever actions our government takes next. In the meantime, I pray for the safety of our brave service members abroad and will continue to fight for peace here in Washington.”On Wednesday, Trump said the missile strikes by Iran caused no injuries."We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," he said.