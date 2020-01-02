Detroit firefighters may face discipline after posing in front of burning house

In regards to the photo that was removed we would like to clear a few things up, First of us no one at this page took that photo Second we were asked to post it by a fire fighter for the city of Detroit Third the only reason it was removed is we received messages by guys on the job stating that they had been threatened For the photo being posted. To clarify “threatened” meaning threatened by their work I would assume by their context threatened of punitive actions Happy New Years from us at Detroit Fire Incidents Page.



Detroit firefighters are facing possible discipline after posing in front of a burning house in Detroit on New Year’s Eve.The photo was posted on Facebook and later taken down after firefighters discovered they may be in trouble.More than 15 firefighters were photographed posing in front of a vacant house with flames burning through the roof, dangerously close to another vacant house. The picture was posted on the Facebook page of Detroit Fire Incidents Page, which is run by civilians, below the caption, “Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!”Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones was not amused."There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them," Smith says in a statement. "We will investigate this matter and follow the facts where they lead us. If this photo is verified, discipline will be in order."The host of the firefighting Facebook page removed the photo.