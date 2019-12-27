Email
Friday, December 27, 2019

Detroit police identify 22-year-old suspect in brazen donut stunt on I-94

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge Devin Cronk, 22, of Allen Park. - DETROIT POLICE
  • Detroit police
  • Devin Cronk, 22, of Allen Park.
Detroit police are searching for an Allen Park man accused of brazenly doing donuts as others blocked off traffic on westbound I-94 in Detroit.

Police said they suspect the driver of the orange Camaro, featured in a viral video on Sunday, is Devin Cronk, 22.

In the Instagram video, a spectator yelled, "We’re on I-94 with it, baby. Fuck the traffic."

Police Chief James Craig said the Camaro’s license plate was covered with a crude message to cops.

In a press conference on Monday, Craig vowed that police would find the Camaro driver. And they believe they did.

It wasn't immediately clear how police found the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect to call 313-596-2555 or 800-SPEAK-UP.

View this post on Instagram

FUCK TRAFFIC #TSNLS

A post shared by Core City (@corecity.cc) on


