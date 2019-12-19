Rep. Dingell responds to Trump's 'hurtful' suggestion that her husband is in hell

click to enlarge
-
Susan Montgomery, Shutterstock
-
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.
Rep. Debbie Dingell fired back at President Donald Trump’s suggestion on Wednesday that her husband is in hell, saying his hurtful words just “made my healing much harder.”
“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside,” Dingell, of Michigan, tweeted Wednesday evening
. “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words made my feeling much harder.”
Trump’s remarks came less than an hour after being impeached. During a boisterous rally in Battle Creek, Trump complained to supporters that Dingell voted to impeach him, despite giving John Dingell “A+ treatment” during his memorial services.
“So she calls me up: ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much,’” Trump said, mocking the congresswoman’s voice. “‘John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.’”
Then Trump said, “Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.”
John Dingell, who died in February, was a World War II veteran and the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.
The congresswoman also appeared on CNN on Thursday, wincing when the news network replayed the comments.
“John Dingell loved this country,” the congresswoman said. “He believed in bringing everybody together. He believed in our democracy. And my family’s still hurting.”
To be fair, John Dingell once told Trump to go to hell
on Twitter.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.