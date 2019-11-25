News Hits

Monday, November 25, 2019

Out gay Detroit-area priest elected bishop in Missouri

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:17 AM

Episcopal Diocese of Missouri.
  • GoogleMaps
  • Episcopal Diocese of Missouri.


Rev. Deon Johnson, an out gay Detroit-area priest, has been elected to serve as the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri.


Johnson, who was born and raised in Barbados, immigrated to New York at the age of 14. For the past 13 years, Johnson has been the rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton. Rev. Johnson currently lives in Brighton with his husband and two children.


According to the Associated Press, Johnson will replace current Bishop George Wayne Smith this spring, following Smith’s retirement.


As reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Johnson appeared over video at Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis after his election was announced. “Thank you so very much for this awesome responsibility,” Johnson said. “We are so looking forward to continuing this adventure that God has called us to with you and the amazing people that make up the diocese.”


