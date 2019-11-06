News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

News Hits

Southfield man underpaid his property taxes by $8.41, lost home and money

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 8:32 PM

click to enlarge DEVRIM PINAR / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Devrim PINAR / Shutterstock


Uri Rafaeli, a former Michigan resident, mistakenly underpaid his 2011 property tax bill. When he was notified, he corrected his payment, but still owed $8.41.

Oakland County then seized Rafaeli’s Southfield home and sold it for $24,500 in August 2014, according to Reasons magazine. He originally paid $60,000 for the property.

Zillow estimated that the property is now worth $128,000, as the Southfield area is now popular for real estate.

"The investment was good to the state economy, and [at] the same time, it may produce a good rent for my retirement,” 83-year-old Rafaeli told Reasons regarding his initial decision to purchase the home. “A 'win-win' situation."

According to the University of Michigan, the 123 Act of 1999 gives Michigan’s primary agents the authority to foreclose, auction, and seize properties that have unpaid taxes. Organizations have called the law unconstitutional, inequitable, and unreasonably harsh "home equity theft."


Rafaeli’s attorneys allege that over 100,000 properties (and their equities) have been seized by Michigan since 2002.

Christina Martin, an attorney for the nonprofit law firm Pacific Legal Foundation, has represented Rafaeli and other homeowners in front of the Michigan Supreme Court for class action lawsuits.

"Michigan is currently stealing from people across the state," she told Reason. "Counties have been authorized to take not just what they are owed, but to take people's life savings."

The goals of the 123 Act of 1999 were to prevent blight and preserve property — but the majority of the outcomes have left homeowners like Rafaeli without a home, profit, or equities.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Could re-election of foul-mouthed Mayor Fouts be a harbinger for Trump's second term? Read More

  2. Legislators call for investigation after Dan Gilbert got a tax break meant for impoverished communities Read More

  3. Project Censored’s Top 10 stories the mainstream media missed in 2019 Read More

  4. Savage Love: A close female friend was raped by an old acquaintance of mine Read More

  5. Heart-wrenching video shows Bernie Sanders touring Detroit with Rep. Rashida Tlaib Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Best of Detroit
Bands to Watch
More...