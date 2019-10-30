Detroit native and beloved ‘Friday’ actor John Witherspoon dead at 77

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

he Detroit-born actor and comedian best known for his portrayal as the brash and opinionated father Willie “Pops” Jones in the

franchise, died in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He was 77 years old.

John Witherspoon, t

His death was confirmed in a pinned tweet posted to the actor's official Twitter account by Witherspoon's family early Wednesday morning.



“We love you ‘POPS” always & forever,” it read.



It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.



- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

John Witherspoon, Beloved 'Friday' and 'The Waynes Bros.' Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight. “When they say OG and inspiration... that’s Johnny Witherspoon. One of my early heroes and a beautiful person. My prayers are with the family! Love you! https://t.co/CRhz4wIcLQ — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 30, 2019

God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019

Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed. https://t.co/sctMZc2O0k — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 30, 2019

RIP my brother. You will be missed. Mannnnnnn this is a hard one. 🙏🏾John Witherspoon, Beloved 'Friday' and 'The Wayans Bros.' Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/iUzyjCI4U1 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 30, 2019

🎤 This day began with such joy.

And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon made his first TV appearance in 1977 when he took an uncredited appearance on comedian Richard Pryor's short-lived variety show . He went on to become a regular guest onand, later, Letterman would be named Godfather to both of Witherspoon's sons. Throughout his career, Witherspoon appeared in films like, and as well as television series including, and starred as Pops on The Wayans Bros , which ran for five seasons.Actor and producer Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to “thank God for the many, many, many laughs” that were shared “on and off the set.”“You got all the keys and I know you got one to heaven’s gate,” he wrote. “Anytime I want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on an episode ofand laugh until I cry. I miss already.... hope you're dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on.”Hollywood tributes poured in following the news of his passing from costars and admirers alike.Actress Regina King, who starred as Pops' daughter inand also co-starred voiced his grandsons on the animated series,, called Witherspoon her “comedic inspiration.”“I'm devastated,”series co-star Ice Cube, who played as Pop's son, said in a tribute on Twitter. “Life won't be as funny without him.”

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

It was reported that Witherspoon was slated to reprise his role as Pops in the fourth installment of theseries, but the film,was in pre-production at the time of his death.