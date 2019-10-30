Detroit native and beloved ‘Friday’ actor John Witherspoon dead at 77

His death was confirmed in a pinned tweet posted to the actor's official Twitter account by Witherspoon's family early Wednesday morning.
“We love you ‘POPS” always & forever,” it read.
It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.— John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019
- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn
John Witherspoon, Beloved 'Friday' and 'The Waynes Bros.' Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight. “When they say OG and inspiration... that’s Johnny Witherspoon. One of my early heroes and a beautiful person. My prayers are with the family! Love you! https://t.co/CRhz4wIcLQ— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 30, 2019
God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019
Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed. https://t.co/sctMZc2O0k— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 30, 2019
RIP my brother. You will be missed. Mannnnnnn this is a hard one. 🙏🏾John Witherspoon, Beloved 'Friday' and 'The Wayans Bros.' Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/iUzyjCI4U1— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 30, 2019
🎤 This day began with such joy.— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019
And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF— Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.