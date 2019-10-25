Jack White joining Rep. Rashida Tlaib at Detroit rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders

click to enlarge MPH Photos, Stephanie Kenner / Shutterstock.com

Rock star and former White Stripes frontman Jack White will join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

White, who was born in Detroit and graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1993, will perform a set before speeches from Sanders and Tlaib. Detroit-area activists and leaders will join Sanders and Tlaib to discuss racial, environmental, and economic justice, as well as the impact of corporate power on working Americans.

In 2016, White expressed his distaste for President Donald Trump when his Detroit-founded record company, Third Man Records, released T-shirts with the words “Icky Trump” on the front. The language on the T-shirts was a play on the White Stripes’ 2007 album and song titled “Icky Thump.”