News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

News Hits

Jack White joining Rep. Rashida Tlaib at Detroit rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Rock star Jack White and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. - MPH PHOTOS, STEPHANIE KENNER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • MPH Photos, Stephanie Kenner / Shutterstock.com
  • Rock star Jack White and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.


Rock star and former White Stripes frontman Jack White will join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.


White, who was born in Detroit and graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1993, will perform a set before speeches from Sanders and Tlaib. Detroit-area activists and leaders will join Sanders and Tlaib to discuss racial, environmental, and economic justice, as well as the impact of corporate power on working Americans.


In 2016, White expressed his distaste for President Donald Trump when his Detroit-founded record company, Third Man Records, released T-shirts with the words “Icky Trump” on the front. The language on the T-shirts was a play on the White Stripes’ 2007 album and song titled “Icky Thump.”


The rally will begin at 5 p.m. in the Arena Gymnasium of Cass Technical High School, which is located at 2501 Second Ave. in Detroit. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and the event is free and open to the public. An RSVP on Sanders’ website is recommended but not required.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: How do two sluts find peace? Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert got a tax break meant for the poor after donating to Trump Read More

  3. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to rally with Bernie Sanders in Detroit on Sunday Read More

  4. Wayne State University offers free tuition to Detroit high school graduates, others starting in 2020 Read More

  5. Kroger to host Drug Take Back events in Michigan on Saturday Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...