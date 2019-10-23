Wayne State University offers free tuition to Detroit high school graduates, others starting in 2020

click to enlarge
Wayne State University
Old Main at Wayne State University.
Students graduating from high school in fall 2020 and beyond can now get free tuition from Wayne State University, so long as they graduated from a Detroit high school or are a Detroit resident that earned a high school diploma.
Wayne State President Roy Wilson made the announcement about the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge
on Wednesday, at an event Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan attended.
"Every Michigander deserves an affordable post-secondary education, and Wayne State has been a tremendous leader on this issue," Whitmer said in a statement. "Earlier this year, I announced a statewide goal of reaching 60% of Michiganders with a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2030, and the Heart of Detroit Scholarship will bring us one step closer to meeting that goal. I'm eager to work with leaders like Mayor Duggan, President Wilson, and anyone else who wants to bring down the cost of a college education for everyone in Michigan."
The pledge applies to those who live in Detroit and have graduated high school, or those attending Detroit public schools, private schools, charter schools, parochial schools and home schools. The pledge "could potentially provide free tuition to the 49,276 students currently enrolled in Detroit Public Schools and thousands of other Detroit residents," according to a WSU press release.
Students interested should apply to Wayne State to be formally accepted to the university as full-time, first-time freshmen in the fall semester of 2020 or after, as well as complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1 for the upcoming fall term. They must also use the RaiseMe app, a partner of WSU, to track their completion of activities associated with receiving microscolarships, as well as complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid by March 1.
After a student applies for and receives financial aid and grants, the remaining bill would be covered by the university. The money would only cover the tuition — not housing, food, or book fees. Family income level is not a factor that would exclude students from being eligible.
"This initiative aligns perfectly with many of our institutional values," Wilson said in a news release. "Opportunity, accessibility and affordability are all pillars of the high quality education we provide, and the Heart of Detroit scholarship delivers on all those values. With the resources and opportunities on campus and the exciting resurgence in Detroit, it’s never been a better time to be a Warrior."
