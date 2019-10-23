Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Rep. Rashida Tlaib to rally with Bernie Sanders in Detroit on Sunday
Posted
By Steve Neavling
on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 10:12 AM
click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock
-
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib will join presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at a rally in Detroit on Sunday.
“At the rally, Sanders and Tlaib will be joined by local leaders and activists fighting for economic and environmental justice,” Sanders’ campaign says.
Tlaib is expected to announce her endorsement of Sanders as he tries to gain momentum in a primary race that has so far been dominated by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden. Two other members of the progressive “squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar — have already endorsed Sanders. Ocasio-Cortez formally endorsed Sanders at a rally in New York on Saturday.
Sanders shocked many political observers when he defeated Hillary Clinton during Michigan’s primary election in 2016.
The rally begins at 5 p.m. at Cass Technical High School. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Visit Sanders’ campaign site to RSVP
.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Tags: Politics, primary election, Bernie Sanders, Rep. Tlaib, Democrats, progressives, rally, Detroit, Cass Tech High School, Image