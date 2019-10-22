News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

News Hits

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to take place in SE Michigan

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge DAVID SMART / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • David Smart / Shutterstock

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a program that provides a safe and environmentally friendly way to dispose of expired or unused drugs, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The program was started partly because teens say medications are easily obtained in their homes — and one in seven teens have reported that they abuse prescription drugs to get high, according to a press release. Additionally, according to the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,000 Americans died from drug-related deaths in 2017.

CARE of Southeastern Michigan will be working with safety organizations and school districts in Wayne and Macomb counties to provide the free service, including the following locations:
  • Center Line: Department of Public Safety
  • Clinton Township: Clinton Township Police Department
  • Eastpointe: Eastpointe Police Department
  • Fraser: Fraser Department of Public Safety
  • Macomb County: Sheriff’s Office
  • Mt. Clemens: Wilson School 
  • Roseville: Roseville Police Department
  • St. Clair Shores: St. Clair Shores Police Department, St. Clair Shores Kroger Pharmacy
  • Sterling Heights: Sterling Heights Police Department, Fellowship Chapel, Sterling Heights Kroger Pharmacy, Utica United Methodist Church
  • Warren: Warren Police Department, Warren Elks Lodge

A list of all participating locations in metro Detroit can be found at takebackday.dea.gov.



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 3 top Duggan officials schemed to erase emails to hide city's ties to a nonprofit, IG finds Read More

  2. Audio: Warren Mayor Fouts said he wants to 'shoot' former chief of staff 'through the fucking head' Read More

  3. Pro-Trump websites that look like local Michigan news orgs have appeared — and the rest of the country could be next Read More

  4. Detroiters get the worst sleep in the US, report finds Read More

  5. Judge puts Michigan’s ban on flavored nicotine vaping on hold Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...