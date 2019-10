National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to take place in SE Michigan

click to enlarge David Smart / Shutterstock

Center Line: Department of Public Safety

Clinton Township: Clinton Township Police Department

Eastpointe: Eastpointe Police Department

Fraser: Fraser Department of Public Safety

Macomb County: Sheriff’s Office

Mt. Clemens: Wilson School

Roseville: Roseville Police Department

St. Clair Shores: St. Clair Shores Police Department, St. Clair Shores Kroger Pharmacy

Sterling Heights: Sterling Heights Police Department, Fellowship Chapel, Sterling Heights Kroger Pharmacy, Utica United Methodist Church

Warren: Warren Police Department, Warren Elks Lodge

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a program that provides a safe and environmentally friendly way to dispose of expired or unused drugs, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26.The program was started partly because teens say medications are easily obtained in their homes — and one in seven teens have reported that they abuse prescription drugs to get high, according to a press release. Additionally, according to the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,000 Americans died from drug-related deaths in 2017.CARE of Southeastern Michigan will be working with safety organizations and school districts in Wayne and Macomb counties to provide the free service, including the following locations:A list of all participating locations in metro Detroit can be found at takebackday.dea.gov