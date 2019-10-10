SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 10, 2019

News Hits

Black Detroiter whose group fought housing segregation to have street named for her

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 6:01 PM

click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito

When one door closes, open a different door on a perpendicular street.

Back in 1941, Rosa Gragg, the president of the Detroit Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, as well as other members of the association, collected their funds to purchase the house located at 326 E. Ferry Street to serve as the group’s headquarters. The home was located on the corner of Ferry and Brush streets, and the group came to learn that the property’s deed included a restriction that blocked Black people from owning it.

However, rather than giving up, the group simply moved the home’s front door to the side of the house located on Brush Street, where no such stipulation existed. The quick thinking allowed the association to continue to thrive in the space, where it still conducts business to this day.

click to enlarge The old entrance used before the door was relocated. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • The old entrance used before the door was relocated.

Now, the Gragg family, elected officials, and other dignitaries will come together on Friday to remember and commemorate this event by naming a secondary street after Gragg at the corner of Brush and Ferry streets.

Defeating racist housing segregation was one of many of Gragg’s accomplishments. She also fought to preserve Frederick Douglass’ Washington, D.C., home, and successfully pushed for President John F. Kennedy to designate the estate a historic site. She served on committees for Kennedy and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as Lyndon B. Johnson. She created the Slade Gragg Academy of Practical Arts in Detroit in 1947, where Black women and Black WWII veterans could learn skills like tailoring and upholstering in order to support themselves. Detroit Mayor Eugene Van Antwerp then named her president of Detroit’s Department of Public Welfare in 1949, and she served as the president of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs as well. Gragg was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 1987, two years before her death.

click to enlarge A portrait of Gragg on the other side of the old door. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • A portrait of Gragg on the other side of the old door.

Attendees of the naming ceremony will include Gragg’s granddaughter, Lauren Gragg, Detroit Association of Women’s Clubs President Angela Calloway, Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield, and pastor of Bethel AME Church David R. Jarrett Sr., among others.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m., at the Detroit Association of Women’s Clubs, 5461 Brush St.,at the corner of Ferry Street in Detroit.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rep. whose Detroit house was mysteriously demolished did not tell police she requested a bid to have it demolished Read More

  2. Michigan’s ban on flavored nicotine vaping intact — at least for another day Read More

  3. Betsy DeVos could face jail time for collecting debt from former students of a bankrupt for-profit college Read More

  4. Some Black leaders are frustrated with Gretchen Whitmer’s urban policy Read More

  5. Michigan police chief fired after alleged sexual assault on a party bus Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...