Woman shows up to Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak with gory zombie makeup, causes a scare

Zombies need medical care too.
Jai Fears, a professional dancer, was getting zombie makeup done when she had a panic attack, and her look apparently caused quite a stir at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak on Monday night.
The zombie look Fears was sporting was part of a Halloween marketing campaign for Glam Gore — but three hours into acquiring the look, Fears had a reaction. When she showed up at the hospital, Fears told Fox 2
they said, “Let's get her back to trauma now and she's probably going into shock, she's not making any sense.”
Fears did not explicitly tell the level one trauma team that she was wearing makeup, but thought they would be able to tell.
"They have to know! So no, I did not say anything because I just assumed they could see that it was fake," she said.
The hospital issued the following statement:
"The emergency room is not a place for fun and games. They see many patients with severe medical issues where lives are at stake. Doctors need to be able to focus on those patients with true emergencies."
Fears also shared a statement on her personal Facebook page following the event:
Fears' mother also posted about the occurrence on her Facebook page:
