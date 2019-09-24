Lawmakers renew call to impeach Trump following Ukraine scandal, including all Michigan U.S. House Democrats

click to enlarge
Evan El-Amin, Stephanie Kenner, Shutterstock.com
There's a new chorus of calls to impeach the motherfucker already
following reports alleging that President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens joined the calls for impeachment, becoming the last of Michigan's seven U.S. House Democrats
to sign on.
"Over the last several days, I have been deeply alarmed by reports of serious abuse of power by President Trump," Stevens said in a statement. "If investigations confirm recent reports, these actions represent impeachable offenses that threaten to undermine the integrity of our elections and jeopardize the balance of power within the federal government."
On Monday, seven U.S. House Democrats with military or intelligence backgrounds, including Michigan's Rep. Elissa Slotkin, signed a joint op-ed published by The Washington Post
calling for impeachment. Also on Monday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said she supported an impeachment inquiry.
Michigan Democratic U.S. Reps Dan Kildee, Andy Levin, and Brenda Lawrence have all previously called for Trump's impeachment. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib famously called to "impeach the motherfucker"
on her first day in office.
Michigan's U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent, left the Republican Party
this year after calling for Trump to be impeached
.
Trump is accused of allegedly asking the Ukrainian president in a July 25 phone call to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. And according to a new report, officials say Trump ordered his administration to withhold almost $400 million of military aid
to Ukraine just days before calling for Biden to be investigated. The funding was eventually released.
The allegations were made in a whistleblower report that the Trump administration is refusing to forward to Congress.
The new scandal calls to mind the allegations leveled in the Mueller Report, which investigated Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Trump's behalf, as well as allegations of obstruction of justice to stymie the investigation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly calling Democratic members of Congress
, gauging them on their feelings on an impeachment inquiry.
