Whitmer, Tlaib, and 2020 Democratic candidates stand with UAW workers on strike

UAW workers and supporters held a candlelight vigil earlier this year after General Motors announced it will close five North American plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly.

I am proud to support the @UAW workers who are standing up to the greed of GM. Our message to GM is a simple one: End the greed, sit down with the UAW and work out an agreement that treats your workers with the respect and the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/nAQoeX82oz — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 15, 2019

Auto workers deserve good wages, comprehensive benefits, and economic security. I stand with @UAW as they strike to get what they deserve, and urge GM to come to the table and negotiate in good faith. https://t.co/VRmL7VzSzt — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 16, 2019

A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It's about dignity and respect.



Proud to stand with @UAW to demand fair wages and benefits for their members. America's workers deserve better. https://t.co/vdYS3sp4eo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2019

As your Congresswoman, I will not back down until you get what you deserve to take care of your families. The corporate assault on our communities is real & it won't stop w/n the halls of Congress, but on the streets, w/ us demanding it. Shut it down! #IStandWithUAWworkers 2/2 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 16, 2019