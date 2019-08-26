2020 Farmers’ Almanac predicts a 'polar coaster' winter for Great Lakes region

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Here we go again.The 2020’s extended weather forecast has predicted an upcoming "polar coaster winter" that will affect the majority of the country — including those in the Great Lakes region.The coldest outbreaks in late January are expected to affect millions of people in both the Great Lakes and the Northern Plains, with the temperature in the Plains possibly plummeting to as low as -40.“We expect yet another wild ride this winter,” Pete Geiger, editor of Philom., said in a press release, “with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls.”The Almanac predicts a “freezing, frigid, and frosty” winter for most of the U.S., especially area between the Rockies and the Appalachians. The Midwest and Great Lakes region will also experience above-normal precipitation during the winter months, according to the almanac.