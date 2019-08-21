Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Trump's DOJ urges Supreme Court to rule against transgender woman in Garden City

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons

President Donald Trump's administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that it is legal for employers to fire transgender employees in a case stemming from metro Detroit.

The Department of Justice filed a brief Friday arguing that federal anti-discrimination laws do no protect LGBTQ+ workers.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled in favor of Aimee Stephens, who was fired in 2013 from a Garden City funeral home after she informed her employer that she was transitioning from a man to a woman.



Stephens alleges in a lawsuit that her termination from R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home was a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VII, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. She says the act extends to transgender workers.

Under President Barack Obama, the DOJ and Equal Employment Opportunities Commission sided with Stephens, saying gay and transgender workers were protected by Title VII. That was the position of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, which said "discrimination because of sex inherently includes discrimination against employees because of a change in their sex."

The appellate court also cited a 1989 Supreme Court decision called Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins, which stated it's unlawful to discrimination against workers who don't conform to gender stereotypes.

The cases will be watched closely, not only because of the impact of the ruling, but because it’s the first time the court has confronted LGBTQ issues since the retirement last summer of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who supported gay rights. He was replaced by the more conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White nationalist propaganda cropping up in Detroit and its suburbs Read More

  2. Siwatu-Salama Ra's criminal convictions reversed in court of appeals Read More

  3. US Steel to lay off hundreds of workers in Michigan, citing 'market conditions' Read More

  4. As the Archdiocese of Detroit awaits its judgment day, it plays hide-and-seek with its money — including a Cayman Islands venture Read More

  5. Without a trace of irony, Israeli flag-waving, Trump-supporting white supremacists rallied in front of the Holocaust Memorial Center Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...