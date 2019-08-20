News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

News Hits

Siwatu-Salama Ra's criminal convictions reversed in court of appeals

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Siwatu-Salama Ra and one of her daughters. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Siwatu-Salama Ra and one of her daughters.

Siwatu-Salama Ra — the Detroit activist who was forced to give birth in jail last year after she was sentenced to prison for brandishing a registered, unloaded firearm to defend herself — had her felonious assault and firearm convictions reversed by the Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday, according to the offices of her attorney, Wade Fink. It's the latest chapter in a case that drew local and national attention, including outcry from the National Rifle Association.

Ra's sentence stemmed from a 2017 altercation in which Ra used the unloaded firearm to defend herself, her 2-year-old daughter, and her unborn son during an argument with Chanell Harvey, the mother of a schoolmate of Ra's niece, who allegedly tried to use her car as a "battering ram" to threaten Ra. The other woman drove off and went to Detroit Police, and Ra was later charged with assault, which carries a mandatory minimum two-year sentence. A judge denied Ra's requests for a delayed sentencing so she could give birth, and Ra was forced to give birth to her son while wearing ankle shackles.
Related A Q&A with recently freed Detroit activist Siwatu-Salama Ra
A Q&A with recently freed Detroit activist Siwatu-Salama Ra
By Tom Perkins
News Hits
Ra's attorney Fink called the trial a "parade of errors" from the start, filing an appeal in late 2018 contending that Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Hathaway should have had the jury consider Ra's brandishing of an unloaded gun as a use of nondeadly force, rather than deadly force. He also argued that he should have been allowed to cross-examine Harvey, who was on probation for felony assault and faced prison or jail time if convicted of another assault.

On Tuesday, a panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously reversed Ra's conviction, stating that "the trial court’s failure to give the jury instruction regarding the use of nondeadly force in self-defense was erroneous" and that the failure of the trial court to give such an instruction "probabl[y] affected the outcome of the case."
Related How a flawed criminal justice system put a pregnant Detroit activist behind bars
Siwatu-Salama Ra, then 15 years old, pictured speaking at an environmental justice rally in Wisconsin.
How a flawed criminal justice system put a pregnant Detroit activist behind bars
By Tom Perkins
News Hits
The case now heads to the Wayne County Circuit Court, where prosecutors will decide whether to pursue a second trial.

"[T]his is huge victory for the criminal justice system," Fink said in a press release. "Siwatu acted in self-defense and if this case is brought again, we intend to prove it — this time in a fair trial where Siwatu is permitted to present a defense."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. US Steel to lay off hundreds of workers in Michigan, citing 'market conditions' Read More

  2. Reps. Tlaib, Omar pledge to fight Trump, Netanyahu 'until we take our last breath' Read More

  3. Ex-Ferndale Mayor Dave Coulter sworn in as Oakland County's new executive Read More

  4. Royal Oak police stop Black man for 'looking suspiciously' at white woman Read More

  5. Nearly 12,000 Detroit homes lost water over delinquent payments since April Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...