Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Royal Oak police stop Black man for 'looking suspiciously' at white woman

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 10:55 AM

Royal Oak police stopped a 20-year-old Black man for “looking suspiciously” at a white woman Tuesday evening.

Devin Myers was walking to Inn Season Cafe on Fourth Street when officers approached him and began questioning him.

Myers stayed calm and even apologized to the officers “for wasting your guys’ time,” according to a live Facebook video captured by Kimiko Adolph.



“I’m not going to leave a brother out here,” Adolph said.

Myers said he did nothing wrong.

One of the officers appeared annoyed that Adolph and others were complaining about stopping Myers.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” the officer said.

Adolph responded, “It’s a big deal when this happens consistently.”

Police eventually told Myers he was free to leave.

Inn Season Cafe paid for Myers’ meal.


