'Close the Camps Rally' at Holocaust Memorial Center to protest against detention camps

In response to the massive ICE raids taking place around the U.S., the Close the Camps Coalition is hosting a “Close the Camps Rally” in protest against the detention camps on our southern border. The rally will also protest for-profit prisons that are housing tens of thousands of refugees and immigrants.





Attendees of the rally will stand in front of the Holocaust Memorial Center and protest against the separation of hundreds of children from their parents.



Recently, before the second Democratic presidential debates that took place at Detroit's Fox Theatre, protesters speaking out against federal immigration

Speakers at the rally will include

Reverend Heather Barta,

Sister Angela Certa-Plata,

Emily Duthinh,

Adonis Floris, r

abbi Brent Gutmann,

Rene Lichtman, and

Josh Hwa Son Plucinski.



were arrested for blocking traffic at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. As MT previously reported, "The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from random and arbitrary stops and searches. However, that doesn't necessarily apply to those who fall within the government's 100-mile 'border zone.' Since Michigan is surrounded by the Great Lakes, it is considered such a zone — and the zone covers the entirety of the state." Even so, "Agents are not allowed to pull someone over without 'reasonable suspicion' of an immigration violation or crime and cannot search a vehicle without a warrant or 'probable cause.'" The Close the Camps Rally will feature faith leaders, Holocaust survivors and children of Holocaust survivors.





The rally will take place on Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holocaust Memorial Center, 28123 Orchark Lake Rd., Farmington Hills.