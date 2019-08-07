News Hits

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

News Hits

The mass shooting in Detroit on Tuesday you probably didn't hear about

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Four young men were shot at a beauty salon on Detroit's west side Tuesday evening.

No press conference. No national media headlines. No outrage.

It's the 254th mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year and the fourth in Michigan, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that compiles information on gun-related violence.



Tuesday's shooting came a few days after the massacres in Ohio and Texas.

At 8:50 p.m., police say a man opened fire at the So Unfair Beauty Bar on W. Seven Mile Road a few blocks east of the Southfield Freeway after a dice game, injuring a 23-year-old and three 24-year-olds. The victims are expected to survive.

The suspect was still on the loose Wednesday, and police said they had no information on the shooter.

What constitutes a "mass shooting" varies. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is any incident in which four or more people are shot.

In a 2015 Congressional Research Service report, the FBI defined a mass shooting as "a multiple homicide incident in which four or more victims are murdered with firearms, within one event, and in one or more locations in close proximity."

By those definitions, there were three mass shootings in Michigan so far this year:

• On May 25, Devon Robinson is accused of fatally shooting three people and injuring two others in an attack against LGBTQ communities.
• On June 21, four people were shot, one fatally, on Saginaw's west side.
• Five people in Flint were shot by two gunmen in the 4000 block of Clio Road on July 7.

In a letter to Congress this week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined other mayors in urging lawmakers to "take action on bipartisan gun safety legislation."

