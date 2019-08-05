News Hits

Monday, August 5, 2019

News Hits

DTE wants more of your money — again — even though its rate hikes are among largest in US

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge EHRLIF / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • ehrlif / Shutterstock


DTE is trying to raise its prices again. No, it can’t be justified.


The energy company filed a request with the Michigan Public Service Commission to raise its rates for the second time in three months. The first request, filed in May, would have caused an 8.69 percent increase for average residential customers — now, the increase is expected to be higher in 2020.

News Hits

This comes just two weeks after 600,000 people lost power after thunderstorms. DTE claims the price hikes are to better service, though the increases are some of the largest in the country — for some of the worst reliability. The only company with higher rate hikes since 2015 was Florida Power & Light Co., though this can be at least partially attributed to the fact that there was just a hurricane there.


In comparison to Consumers Energy, the second-largest energy provider in the state, DTE, the largest, falls flat. According to The Detroit Free Press, while the average power restoration time for DTE was 765 minutes, it was only 462 minutes for Consumer Energy customers.


Attorney General Dana Nessel weighed in via a news release.


“Months after it received a rate increase from MPSC, DTE shows it is completely unconcerned about the savings accounts of its consumers," Nessel said. "Today I’m putting them on notice: I plan to vigorously review all their filings and make certain the priority in this case is ensuring affordable energy for Michigan consumers, not dividends for their shareholders.”


News Hits

