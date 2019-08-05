News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

News Hits

Democrat set to replace L. Brooks Patterson unless infighting breaks out

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner (left) and Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Woodward. - OAKLAND COUNTY
  • Oakland County
  • Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner (left) and Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Woodward.

Republicans have controlled the Oakland County executive position since it was created in 1974, but Democrats are in a position to take the seat — if they can avoid infighting.

With the death of Executive L. Brooks Patterson on Saturday, the Democrat-controlled Oakland County Board of Commissioners has 30 days to appoint a replacement to serve until the term expires at the end of 2020.

Until then, Chief Deputy County Executive Gerald D. Poisson will take the helm, which Patterson has held since 1993. Before that, Republican Dan Murphy was the executive from the time the position was created in 1974 to 1992.



Democrats on the board have declined to publicly comment on replacing Patterson until after his funeral on Thursday.

Speaking on background, Democrats said the replacement process may get ugly. So far, two Democrats have expressed interest in the seat. One of them is county Treasurer Andy Meisner. The other is county board Chairman Dave Woodward.

Democrats have an 11-to-10 majority. But according to the charter, Woodward cannot be considered for the appointment unless he resigns as commissioner. And if he resigns, the Democrats and Republicans would each have 10 commissioners.

In the event of a tie or indecision, a special election would be held, with the primary election in November and the general election on March 10.

Among the possible Republican candidates are Sheriff Michael Bouchard, former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, and two former state lawmakers: Mike Kowall and Mike McCready.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. R.I.P. L. Brooks Patterson, a racist Read More

  2. Quicken Loans attacks Metro Times during new employee orientation Read More

  3. Another Mich. GOP congressman has bailed because of Trump Read More

  4. NY Times editor says Detroit, Rashida Tlaib aren't part of the Midwest Read More

  5. Savage Love: How do I get my husband to indulge my kinky fantasies? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...