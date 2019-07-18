News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

News Hits

Detroit police commissioner who was arrested at meeting won't be charged

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Detroit police yank police commissioner Willie Burton from his seat. - TWITTER/ALAN CAMPBELL
  • Twitter/Alan Campbell
  • Detroit police yank police commissioner Willie Burton from his seat.

Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton won’t face charges for disorderly conduct after he was arrested last week at a public meeting.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he made the decision not to pursue charges “after consulting several people, including board members.”

Still, Craig defended the arrest during a raucous meeting. “The arrest was legal, and I’m not criticizing my officers,” Craig told The Detroit News. “But after weighing the totality of the circumstances, I thought it best to drop the charges in order to maintain a harmonious relationship with the board and the people who elected (Burton).”



Burton was arrested after the board chairwoman Lisa Carter told police to remove the commissioner for allegedly interrupting the meeting. Police yanked him out of his seat at the board table, causing him to fall to the ground. Protesters yelled at police for forcibly removing an elected official who has repeatedly questioned the board for holding illegally closed-door meetings and supporting facial recognition technology.

In the past, the commission has cut off Burton's microphone for criticizing the board's lack of transparency.

"Grassroots Detroit was outraged at what happened to Commissioner Burton, and I think Chief Craig understands that," Sam Riddle, a human-right activist and radio host, told the News.

Burton’s attorney, former Wayne County executive Robert Ficano, called the arrest an “overreach” in an interview with the News.

"He’s a public official who was simply representing his constituents," Ficano said. "There are other things the board could've done, including cutting off his microphone, or asking for a recess. Having him arrested was an overreach."

Detroit police have been using facial recognition technology for two years without the required approval of the police commission.

The commission is expected to approve the use of the technology at 3 p.m. Thursday. Metro Times will cover the meeting. Protesters are expected to show up wearing face masks.

Last month, police decided not to pursue charges against graffiti artist Sheefy McFly, who was arrested for painting a mural commissioned by the city.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit cops arrest police commissioner, protester at raucous public meeting Read More

  2. Woodward and Jefferson may finally open up again after City Council rejects Spirit of Detroit Plaza renewal Read More

  3. A police officer ran a stop sign, then arrested the guy with the right of way Read More

  4. Detroit's hottest restaurant is Parc Read More

  5. The Grand Prix's construction takes a lot longer than Detroit's other major events Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...