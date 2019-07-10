News Hits

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

#HomeDepotBoycott trends after retailer’s co-founder announces plans to donate to Trump’s re-election campaign

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 3:02 PM

Some Twitter users are surrendering their loyalty to orange aprons and hotdogs because Home Depot’s co-founder, Bernie Marcus, said he is planning to donate money to Trump’s 2020 campaign.


Marcus donated $7 million to Trump’s 2016 campaign, which qualified him as a top donor, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The news about him donating money toward Trump’s second term originally broke on June 30 in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.


The billionaire told the Journal-Constitution that “we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago,” because of Trump. In addition, Marcus said he doesn’t agree with every move the president makes, and that Trump’s communication “sucks.”


As of Tuesday morning, the hashtag #HomeDepotBoycott was trending on Twitter due to the mixed emotions customers have on the topic. Some say they will cut up their Home Depot credit cards and just shop at Lowe's, while others attack the left for never setting foot in the store.

One person posted a photo of their home and garden to prove to the “MAGA meatheads” that they do own a home and garden, and will be shopping at Lowe’s instead.


An outspoken pastor from Tennessee known for posting short clips about his conservative views decided to chime in about the boycott too. In the video he stands in front of the home improvement store claiming Trump will win in a landslide for the 2020 election, with or without Marcus’s donation.


Home Depot said in a statement to multiple news outlets, including The Hill, that the company does not endorse presidential candidates and Marcus was not speaking on behalf of the company. In addition, the statement from spokesperson Margaret Smith said Marcus retired from Home Depot more than 15 years ago.

