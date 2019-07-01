News Hits

Monday, July 1, 2019

News Hits

Chief Craig responds to viral video of cars blowing donuts on Lodge freeway

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER
  • Twitter

Detroit Police Chief James Craig delivered a strong message to the public after a viral video surfaced showing cars blocking off traffic and blowing donuts on a darkened stretch of the John C. Lodge Freeway over the weekend.

“The bottom line is, we’ll find you and we will deal with you,” Craig said during a news conference Monday afternoon. “We’re not going to let you endanger the lives of the public.”

Craig said the city will seize and “immobilize” cars for racing or blowing donuts.



The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, when several cars took turns spinning circles on the Lodge near Livernois. Traffic was backed up while people got out of their cars to watch the spectacle.

As if to taunt police, someone in the video shouts, “We’re taking over the Lodge!”

The video was shared thousands of times on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

That same video may help police capture the suspects because the license plates are in view, said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

"Please continue to post yourselves on social media because that will help us find you,” Shaw said.

Police recently arrested a 25-year-old man for reckless driving in Rouge Park, and Craig said he suspects the man was involved in the Lodge incident.

“We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city,” Craig said.


