Monday, June 24, 2019

'Fuck ICE': Michigan GOP headquarters targeted with graffiti

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 10:11 AM

The Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing was vandalized with a painted message: Fuck ICE.

GOP officials discovered the graffiti Saturday and notified police.

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the state GOP, said she believes the graffiti was “attacking” her because she was previously an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.



“Over the weekend, @MIGOP was vandalized attacking my previous role as an @ICEgov agent,” Cox tweeted. “This criminal act by the radical left will not intimidate me or my staff. @realDonaldTrump is working to fix the crisis at our border and this deserves serious discussion, not graffiti.”

The message was painted a day before Trump initially warned that ICE would begin rounding up thousands of illegal immigrants. But Trump announced Saturday that mass deportations would be delayed two weeks.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!" Trump tweeted.

Security footage captured the vandal spray-painting the message on the brick headquarters between Friday night and Saturday morning. But neither police nor the GOP was able to identify the suspect based on the footage.

Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib was among four Democratic congressional members who called to end ICE funding.

