News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

News Hits

Oh, the irony! Nonprofit displaces artists in Detroit to fight gentrification

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Former arts incubator at 4731 Grand River Ave. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Former arts incubator at 4731 Grand River Ave.

A nonprofit opposed to gentrification has displaced artists to make way for a new headquarters in Detroit’s Grand River Creative Corridor.

Allied Media Projects bought the Grand River Creative Corridor headquarters, forcing the eviction of artists who had rented inexpensive studio space, Bridge magazine first reported Tuesday.

Ironically, the goal of the building at 4731 Grand River Ave. is to “remediate the impact of gentrification at a minimum and resist the structures that perpetuate gentrification,” Jenny Lee, executive director of Allied Media Projects, told Bridge.



Allied Media Projects describes itself as a cultivator of “media for liberation” and works to “dismantle supremacist systems as they operate upon us and within us.”

Derek Weaver, who launched the Grand River Creative Corridor, said he sold the building because the city has increased fees and regulations, making it “extremely difficult to own property in Detroit now.”

Lee acknowledged the irony of displacing artists to fight gentrification.

“It sucks that our vision has to come at the cost of artists who have used and loved that space,” Lee said. “There’s no way around it. It absolutely sucks.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wayne State to demolish problematic Helen L. DeRoy Apartments Read More

  2. Why more demolitions won't stop Detroit's blight Read More

  3. As Grosse Pointe weighs school closures, tensions rise in the community Read More

  4. Michigan’s unemployment rate increases for third straight month Read More

  5. Gov. Whitmer declares Juneteenth Celebration Day — here's how to commemorate it Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...