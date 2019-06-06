Huntington Woods bans widely discredited gay 'conversion therapy'

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Huntington Woods has banned a widely discredited practice that purports to change minors’ sexual orientation or gender identity.The Detroit suburb is the first city in Michigan to ban so-called gay conversion therapy.With a 5-0 vote, the Huntington Woods City Commission unanimously approved the ban and made it a civil infraction to engage in the controversial practice. The vote happened during LGBTQ Pride Month.Democrats in Lansing have introduced a similar ban on the state level, but Republicans are expected to oppose it.On May 31, Colorado became the 18th state to ban the controversial practice.At least 52 municipalities now prohibit the practice, which treats homosexuality as a choice and a mental illness that can be treated. But voluminous research shows that conversion therapy increases depression, drug abuse, and the risk of suicide among teens.The American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association are opposed to the practice and say it's ineffective.