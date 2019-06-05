Poll: Trump trails top 5 Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

The survey, conducted by the

from May 28-30, showed that, in a head-to-head matchup, 53 percent of the 600 people surveyed support Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election. It also showed that 53 percent of those surveyed would support

President Donald Trump is trailing the top five Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan, according to a new poll.Bernie Sanders over Trump in the election.Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris are all leading Trump, each with 47 percent of the vote, in similar head-to-head matchups. Some voters are still undecided.But in the same poll, 53 percent of voters are opposed to impeachment hearings for Trump. Of those surveyed, 40 percent supported impeachment hearings, and 8 percent were undecided.The poll also found that 52 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 44 percent approve. Another 4 percent of voters are undecided.The poll had a margin of error of 4 percent.Michigan is a key swing state in the presidential election. In the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by just over 10,000 votes, which is about 0.25 percent of all ballots cast.