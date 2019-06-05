Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Poll: Trump trails top 5 Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

President Donald Trump is trailing the top five Democratic presidential candidates in Michigan, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by the Glengariff Group from May 28-30, showed that, in a head-to-head matchup, 53 percent of the 600 people surveyed support Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election. It also showed that 53 percent of those surveyed would support Bernie Sanders over Trump in the election.

Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris are all leading Trump, each with 47 percent of the vote, in similar head-to-head matchups. Some voters are still undecided.



But in the same poll, 53 percent of voters are opposed to impeachment hearings for Trump. Of those surveyed, 40 percent supported impeachment hearings, and 8 percent were undecided.

The poll also found that 52 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 44 percent approve. Another 4 percent of voters are undecided.

The poll had a margin of error of 4 percent.

Michigan is a key swing state in the presidential election. In the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by just over 10,000 votes, which is about 0.25 percent of all ballots cast.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Police: Suspected serial killer, rapist on the loose in Detroit Read More

  2. US Attorney: Michigan is the nation's most corrupt state Read More

  3. Student criticizes charter school during her salutatorian speech at graduation Read More

  4. Editor’s note: Why we’re capitalizing ‘Black’ from now on Read More

  5. Detroit woman who said she was fired over noose photo returns to work Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...