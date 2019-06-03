Elizabeth Warren, Jay Inslee will visit Detroit on Tuesday as part of 2020 presidential runs

click to enlarge
lev radin / Shutterstock.com
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
Two Democratic presidential candidates are set to make campaign stops in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will participate in a community conversation at the office of Focus: HOPE at 1:30 p.m. Later in the day, she will host a town hall at Lansing Community College at 6:45 p.m.
Warren is seen as a favorite among the progressive left for her plans
for student debt relief, a Green New Deal, universal childcare, and Medicare for All. She is also known known for her frequent sparring
with President Donald Trump, who refers to her by the nickname “Pocahontas”
as a racist taunt
because of her Native American ancestry
.
Warren has faced criticism, however, for allegedly using
her fractional heritage for professional advancement. She has since apologized
for previously labeling herself Native American, and The Boston Globe
published a story in September that found it did not advance her career
.
Meanwhile, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will stump at the Kemeny Recreation Center at 11 a.m. He will also participate in a walking tour of the 48217 zip code, which his campaigned called the “most polluted zip code in Michigan.”
Inslee is expected to talk about climate change — his campaign’s main issue
— during his speech. He also listed creating an evergreen economy, the formation of a climate conservation corps, and immigration reform as top priorities.
According to Real Clear Politics
averages, Warren and Inslee poll at 9 and 0 percent, respectively.
Warren and Inslee join the more than 20 Democrats running for their party’s nomination to take on Trump in the 2020 general election. Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with other contenders such as former U.S. Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, have made stops in Michigan.
Former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds a noticeable lead in the polls, though he has not campaigned in Michigan since announcing his candidacy
in late April. Biden made national headlines during the 2018 election cycle after he helped boost a Republican incumbent
in the race for a Michigan state House of Representatives seat.
Michigan is a state to watch in the presidential race after Trump’s narrow victory in 2016. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a video on Twitter
encouraging candidates to come to Michigan.
“I am rolling out the red carpet for anyone who is running for president to come on into Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We will show you a warm welcome, and we want to learn and tell you what is important to us. This is an important election coming up, and all roads to the White House lead through Michigan.”
