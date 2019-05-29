No, Detroiters aren't lazy: 20,000 signed up for more FCA job information

click to enlarge
-
City of Detroit
-
A rendering of the proposed plant.
Just one week after the city of Detroit approved a massive land deal to make way for a new Jeep assembly plant, a whopping 20,000 Detroiters have signed up so far for information on landing a job.
The new Fiat Chrysler Plant is expected to hire 4,218 production operators at $17 an hour, 345 skilled trades workers, and 387 supervisory employees. That’s a lot of jobs in the nation’s poorest big city.
As part of a deal with Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration, Detroiters will be among the first to get a crack at the jobs, which are expected to be filled over the next 18 months. First, the automaker will offer jobs to employees who were laid off at a shuttered Illinois plant, as required by a contract with the United Automobile workers. After that, Detroiters will be the first non-UAW workers to get a shot at a job.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is investing $2.5 billion in the Jeep plant and adjacent Jefferson North Assembly Plant. To make room for the new plant, the city of Detroit turned over about 215 acres to Fiat Chrysler.
Under the deal, a program called Detroit at Work was created to help residents land a job. It includes a website with more information
on employment and a sign-up form. The group plans to hold “information sessions” in the near future, during which it will provide job applications to Detroiters.
By signing up for more information, Detroiters will be given a link to apply online once the hiring process begins.
After a fierce debate last week, Detroit City Council approved
the FCA deal.
"It's not the best deal, but it's the best deal we have now," Councilman Andre Spivey said at the time. "We have 5,000 jobs at our doorstep. ... It will be a win-win for Detroit."
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.