The SteelDrivers kick off Pontiac’s Flagstar Strand Theatre fall season

The Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass band once counted Nashville hitmaker Chris Stapleton among its ranks

By
Sep 4, 2025 at 5:13 pm
The SteelDrivers. - Robert Rausch
Robert Rausch
The SteelDrivers.

Downtown Pontiac’s historic Flagstar Strand Theatre is kicking off its fall season with a performance by acclaimed Nashville bluegrass band the SteelDrivers.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, with tickets starting at $37.

Founded in 2005, the band once counted the country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton as its lead singer until he departed in 2010. The group earned a Grammy award for “Best Bluegrass Album” with 2015’s The Muscle Shoals Recordings, and earlier this year, the SteelDrivers signed with the iconic record label Sun Records.

The band’s progressive sound has been described as “bluegrass soul.”

“While there’s a strong traditional streak in the SteelDrivers’ sound, they bring a passion to their delivery that adds a distinctive flavor, and forceful grit adding undertones of blues, soul, and rock,” a press release states.

The band is made up of Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (lead vocals, guitar).

More information is available at flagstarstrand.com.

Event Details
Image: The Steeldrivers

The Steeldrivers

Fri., Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts 12 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac Oakland County

Buy Tickets

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

