The SteelDrivers kick off Pontiac’s Flagstar Strand Theatre fall season

Robert Rausch The SteelDrivers.

Downtown Pontiac’s historic Flagstar Strand Theatre is kicking off its fall season with a performance by acclaimed Nashville bluegrass band the SteelDrivers.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, with tickets starting at $37.

Founded in 2005, the band once counted the country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton as its lead singer until he departed in 2010. The group earned a Grammy award for “Best Bluegrass Album” with 2015’s The Muscle Shoals Recordings, and earlier this year, the SteelDrivers signed with the iconic record label Sun Records.

The band’s progressive sound has been described as “bluegrass soul.”

“While there’s a strong traditional streak in the SteelDrivers’ sound, they bring a passion to their delivery that adds a distinctive flavor, and forceful grit adding undertones of blues, soul, and rock,” a press release states.

The band is made up of Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (lead vocals, guitar).

More information is available at flagstarstrand.com.