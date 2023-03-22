The Fillmore Detroit is holding a job fair

The music venue is looking for ushers, box office staff, bartenders, and more

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 11:57 am

click to enlarge A bartender at the Fillmore Detroit. - Live Nation Detroit
Live Nation Detroit
A bartender at the Fillmore Detroit.

Do you want a job at one of Detroit’s hottest music venues?

The Fillmore Detroit is hosting a job fair to fill a number of open positions including ticket scanners, box office staff, bartenders, ID checkers, coat check, and ushers.

Operator Live Nation says the part-time and seasonal jobs “are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money, and others.”

They add, “If you love live music, helping people and working in a fast-paced environment, one of the open positions at The Fillmore Detroit makes for a great working option.”

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a background check is required. Aspiring candidates can email their resume to [email protected] or apply online at bit.ly/3YYRGC6.

The Fillmore was built in 1925 and was known for many years as the State Theatre. In 2007, Live Nation rebranded the 2,900-capacity venue as the Fillmore, modeled after the famous Fillmore in San Francisco.

Location Details

The Fillmore

2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit Downtown Detroit

313-961-5451

32 events 62 articles
The Fillmore

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

