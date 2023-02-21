Somehow, this Eminem ‘Mardis Gras’ remix works

click to enlarge Shutterstock Eminem appears to be a particular muse for the popular social media account “There I Ruined It.”

What would Eminem sound like if instead of hip-hop he took on Dixieland jazz?

Well, it might sound something like this. A popular music social media account called “There I Ruined It” mashed up Em’s “The Real Slim Shady” with what appears to be the jazz standard “Darktown Strutters’ Ball” for what it’s dubbed a “Mardis Gras Remix.”

The slide whistle is absolutely murdering us.

Who is behind this atrocity that still kind of bops?

According to its website:

“Formed from the depths of musical boredom during the pandemic, There I Ruined It is the personal project of musician Dustin Ballard. With the simple goal of ruining as many beloved songs as possible before it’s banned from the Internet, There I Ruined It has left a wake of confusion and disgust among those with musical taste, inexplicably earning millions of followers along the way.”

Eminem appears to be a particular muse for Ballard. You can also hear a “Dueling Banjos Edition” of Em’s “Rap God” as well as a “Super Mario Bros. Edition” of “Lose Yourself.”

Happy Mardis Gras, everybody.

