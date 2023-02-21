Somehow, this Eminem ‘Mardis Gras’ remix works

Who is behind this atrocity that still kind of bops?

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 10:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eminem appears to be a particular muse for the popular social media account “There I Ruined It.” - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Eminem appears to be a particular muse for the popular social media account “There I Ruined It.”

What would Eminem sound like if instead of hip-hop he took on Dixieland jazz?

Well, it might sound something like this. A popular music social media account called “There I Ruined It” mashed up Em’s “The Real Slim Shady” with what appears to be the jazz standard “Darktown Strutters’ Ball” for what it’s dubbed a “Mardis Gras Remix.”

The slide whistle is absolutely murdering us.

Who is behind this atrocity that still kind of bops?

According to its website:

“Formed from the depths of musical boredom during the pandemic, There I Ruined It is the personal project of musician Dustin Ballard. With the simple goal of ruining as many beloved songs as possible before it’s banned from the Internet, There I Ruined It has left a wake of confusion and disgust among those with musical taste, inexplicably earning millions of followers along the way.”

Eminem appears to be a particular muse for Ballard. You can also hear a “Dueling Banjos Edition” of Em’s “Rap God” as well as a “Super Mario Bros. Edition” of “Lose Yourself.

Happy Mardis Gras, everybody.

Slideshow

These metro Detroit spots serve delicious paczki for Fat Tuesday

Crust — A Baking Company 104 W. Caroline St., Fenton; 810-629-8882; crustandbeyond.com This artisanal bakery in Fenton uses real butter, eggs, and whole milk to make their house-made paczki that come in glazed and non-glazed varieties.
26 slides
Rose’s Fine Food and Wine10551 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-822-2729; rosesfinefoodandwine.comSure, you can buy paczki from Eastside Detroit brunch fave and pastry shop Rose’s Fine Food. Or you can level and take a class on how to make these gooey, frosted delectables. Rose’s is offering paczki-making classes Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Or, you know, you can just eat them like the rest of us. Small's Bar 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; 313-873-1117; smallsbardetroit.com Small’s has made an annual tradition out of boozy paczkis dubbed Paczki Bombs. The bar stuffs classic paczki with flavored alcohol and sticks a straw in them for your day-drinking sweet-tooth needs. Dooped Donuts1555 Broadway St., Detroit; getdooped.comFor vegan paczki, try Dooped Donuts. Its classic lemon curd paczki will be available for the entire month of February. They’re honestly so good, you won’t even miss the dairy. Bartz Bakery1532 N. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn 313-562-0986; bartzbakery.com For paczki in Dearborn, try Bartz Bakery, which usually offers a variety of flavors from chocolate to blueberry and classic custard. Tony Cannoli Sweets & Eats 16125 West Rd., Woodhaven; 734-672-6018; tonycannolisweetsandeats.com This Italian bakery fuses an Italian classic with a Polish delight for Paczki Day with Tony Connoli's cannoli paczki, which are dusted with powdered sugar. Ah, the best of both worlds. Blake Farms 17985 Armada Center Rd., Armada; 586-784-5343; blakefarms.com Blake Farms jumped into the packzi game last year, and this year, the Michigan's favorite cider mill is keeping the tradition going. Blake's will be offering four flavors: custard, lemon, apple, and strawberry.
Click to View 26 slides

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Dilla World Weekend’ honors Detroit’s late J Dilla with a variety of events

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

‘Dilla World Weekend’ honors Detroit’s late J Dilla with a variety of events

Depeche Mode is coming to Detroit as part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

By Lee DeVito

Depeche Mode pictured in 2018.

The triumph of We Came As Romans

By Timothy J. Seppala

The triumph of We Came As Romans

New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge reopened under new management.

Also in Music

Depeche Mode is coming to Detroit as part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

By Lee DeVito

Depeche Mode pictured in 2018.

New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge reopened under new management.

’80s hitmakers Duran Duran announce Detroit date

By Lee DeVito

Duran Duran performing with Nile Rodgers & CHIC in 2022.

‘Creem’ magazine gets ‘punished’ for sophomoric ’70s era in BDSM-themed cover

By Lee DeVito

The next issue of Creem magazine features artwork by L.A. artist Iphigenia.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us