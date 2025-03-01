  1. Music
Rick Ross to host afterparty at Detroit strip club following Little Caesars Arena show

Legends has hosted other rappers over the past 10 years including Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, and 50 Cent

Mar 1, 2025 at 6:00 am
Rick Ross.
Courtesy photo
Rick Ross.

Rick Ross will follow his appearance at Little Caesars Arena’s big “Millennium Tour” show on Saturday, March 8 with an afterparty at Detroit strip club Legends, where the rapper and music mogul will host and perform a few songs.

“We’re excited to be in Detroit for over a decade, providing a top-notch entertainment and dining experience for our hometown as well as many out of town patrons,” Legends operating partner Jody Haddad said in a statement, adding, “We wanted to do something really special for our 10th anniversary, so host Rick Ross will create a vibe and a hype that our guests will love!”

According to Haddad, Legends has hosted other big-name rappers over the years including Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, and 50 Cent.

Ross is set to perform as part of the Millennium Tour alongside other early 2000s hip-hop and R&B acts including Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Nivea.

The Little Caesars gig starts at 8 p.m. and Ross is expected to arrive at Legends following the show.

VIP tables are available at Legends and the kitchen is open until 2 a.m. for anyone looking for a post-show meal. And, of course, there are three floors of entertainment featuring some of Detroit’s hottest strippers.

Tickets are available at legendsindetroit.com.

Location Details

Legends Detroit

415 E. Congress St., Detroit

legendsindetroit.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

