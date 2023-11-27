Protomartyr brings its made-in-the-Motor City sound to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

The Detroit indie rock band is sounding better than ever, thanks to the help of the Breeders’ Kelley Deal

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Protomartyr, with Kelley Deal, plays at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Protomartyr, with Kelley Deal, plays at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday.

Detroit’s Protomartyr enters its second decade together as a group even stronger than ever. The indie rock band made a name for itself in the 2010s thanks to its juxtaposition of ferocious, punk-inflected Motor City rock ’n’ roll and everyman frontman Joe Casey’s dystopian, deadpanned lyrics, but its sound has evolved in recent years thanks to guitarist Greg Ahee’s textured, cinematic approach to songwriting (he kept busy during the pandemic scoring short films) and a creative boost from Breeders guitarist Kelley Deal, who joined the band on tour providing additional guitar, synthesizer, and vocals. Saturday’s hometown show also includes long-standing Detroit noise band Wolf Eyes and Canadian punk band METZ.

Event Details
Protomartyr, METZ, Wolf Eyes

Protomartyr, METZ, Wolf Eyes

Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Majestic Theatre 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$30 Adv./ $35 Day of

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How Jerry Flynn Dale’s Def Sound Studio became Michigan’s first designated hip-hop landmark

By Kahn Santori Davison

Jerry Flynn Dale stands in front of Def Sound Studio at 18315 Winthrop Ave., Detroit.

Danny Brown talks hip-hop legacy, new direction ahead of Bruiser Thanksgiving X

By Kahn Santori Davison

Danny Brown.

Detroit music scene blasts Omar S following alleged assault on Supercoolwicked

By Randiah Camille Green

Omar S outside his FXHE Records HQ.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel Detroit show

By Layla McMurtrie

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel Detroit show

Also in Music

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel Detroit show

By Layla McMurtrie

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel Detroit show

Lapointe: A new Rolling Stones album and a new Beatles single!

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: A new Rolling Stones album and a new Beatles single! (2)

42 Dugg show at Little Caesars Arena postponed

By Layla McMurtrie

Screengrab of 42 Dugg in the music video for “Narcos” by Mitch PNF.

Metallica is ready to rock Detroit with two massive concerts

By Randiah Camille Green

To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us