Protomartyr brings its made-in-the-Motor City sound to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Protomartyr, with Kelley Deal, plays at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday.

Detroit’s Protomartyr enters its second decade together as a group even stronger than ever. The indie rock band made a name for itself in the 2010s thanks to its juxtaposition of ferocious, punk-inflected Motor City rock ’n’ roll and everyman frontman Joe Casey’s dystopian, deadpanned lyrics, but its sound has evolved in recent years thanks to guitarist Greg Ahee’s textured, cinematic approach to songwriting (he kept busy during the pandemic scoring short films) and a creative boost from Breeders guitarist Kelley Deal, who joined the band on tour providing additional guitar, synthesizer, and vocals. Saturday’s hometown show also includes long-standing Detroit noise band Wolf Eyes and Canadian punk band METZ.

