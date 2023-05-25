Paranoid London drop out of Detroit’s Movement fest due to visa issues

A replacement act is expected to be announced

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 11:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Paranoid London performing in 2016. - Kmeron, Flickr Creative Commons
Kmeron, Flickr Creative Commons
Paranoid London performing in 2016.

U.K. dance music duo Paranoid London will not perform at this weekend’s Movement Music Festival due to an issue in obtaining visas, the group wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Looks like we are not going to make this weekend in the US,” the group said in a Facebook post. “Our visas have not arrived in time even after starting the process last year.”

The group added that it had planned to debut a new live show at the electronic music festival. “That’ll have to wait until next time,” they said.

They also struck an optimistic tone for fans.

“Movement Electronic Music Festival are working on finding a replacement & there’s no doubt whoever they get will be boss level … it’s Movement Electronic Music Festival after all!” they said.

The group was intended to perform at 7 p.m. on on Sunday at the Waterfront Stage presented by JARS Cannabis.

Paxahau confirmed to Metro Times that they plan on announcing a replacement act, likely this Saturday or Sunday.

You can pick up a copy of this week’s Metro Times for a Movement Music Festival guide, or find the latest information at movementfestival.com.

Related
Your guide to Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023 (2)

Your guide to Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023: Welcome to Detroit Techno City

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Concert of Colors launches 2023 event with focus on Latino music

By Lee DeVito

Las Cafeteras.

Ice Cube announces Detroit gig at Little Caesars Arena

By Randiah Camille Green

The last time Ice Cube performed in Detroit was 2018.

Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

Don’t miss these concerts downtown during the Detroit Grand Prix weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

Big Boi will perform a free concert on Friday, June 2 during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Also in Music

Producer and emcee Sam Be Yourself on why Detroit's got the beat worth seeking SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Producer and emcee Sam Be Yourself on why Detroit's got the beat worth seeking

Don’t miss these concerts downtown during the Detroit Grand Prix weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

Big Boi will perform a free concert on Friday, June 2 during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Seal says singing is like his other love, tennis: ‘Has one led me to understand the other better? Yes.’

By Johanna Ulevich

Seal says singing is like his other love, tennis: ‘Has one led me to understand the other better? Yes.’

How Detroit saxophonist Dave McMurray became a Deadhead

By Jim McFarlin

Dave McMurray.
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us