Paranoid London drop out of Detroit’s Movement fest due to visa issues

click to enlarge Kmeron, Flickr Creative Commons Paranoid London performing in 2016.

U.K. dance music duo Paranoid London will not perform at this weekend’s Movement Music Festival due to an issue in obtaining visas, the group wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Looks like we are not going to make this weekend in the US,” the group said in a Facebook post. “Our visas have not arrived in time even after starting the process last year.”

The group added that it had planned to debut a new live show at the electronic music festival. “That’ll have to wait until next time,” they said.

They also struck an optimistic tone for fans.

“Movement Electronic Music Festival are working on finding a replacement & there’s no doubt whoever they get will be boss level … it’s Movement Electronic Music Festival after all!” they said.

The group was intended to perform at 7 p.m. on on Sunday at the Waterfront Stage presented by JARS Cannabis.

Paxahau confirmed to Metro Times that they plan on announcing a replacement act, likely this Saturday or Sunday.

