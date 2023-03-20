Metro Detroit country music artist teams up with members of rock bands Sponge, Taproot

You can catch Audrey Ray perform at Flint’s Machine Shop on Friday

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Audrey Ray. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Audrey Ray.

Audrey Ray is a local country music singer-songwriter who has found a community in a somewhat unexpected place — metro Detroit’s alternative rock scene.

She has been recording new music at Saline’s Loft Recording Studio with producer Tim Patalan, who also plays bass in the band Sponge. Her first collaboration with Patalan, a single about heartbreak called “Temporary Fix,” is out now, with another due in late spring or early summer. And thanks to Patalan’s connection, she’s set to appear on the upcoming album by alternative rock band Taproot, due in late September.

On Friday, Ray will perform at Flint’s Machine Shop opening for Garth Brooks’s daughter Allie Colleen, with a live band rounded out by Paul Tiseo from the metal band Theandric and Dale King of the Japanese-American rock band October Babies.

“It’s a very, very awesome dynamic,” Ray says of her “little bit country, little bit rock ’n’ roll” collaborations. “Growing up, my dad was in a southern rock band, and so I’ve always gravitated to all kinds of genres.”

Ray says that she felt an immediate connection with Patalan and his brother Andy, who both co-own the Loft, which was built in a converted barn on their family farm and where hundreds of bands have cut records since the 1980s.

“In the first meeting I had with them, they got me. They understood me,” she says. “You know, musicians are crazy creatures. And Tim and I just really understood each other, like, on a level — musically, and as an artist, and just as a person.”

click to enlarge Audrey Ray recording in the Loft. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Audrey Ray recording in the Loft.

Patalan is also producing Taproot’s new record SC\SSRS (pronounced “scissors”), which is expected in September. That led to a collaboration with Ray called “LOVE W\THOUT YOU,” which Taproot frontman Stephen Richards recently told WRIF dates back to 2007 and as a country-tinged ballad is a departure of the band’s nü-metal sound.

“I was so honored,” Ray says of the collaboration. It’s the band’s first record in more than a decade.

Ray and Patalan played some shows together last summer including Royal Oak’s Arts, Beats & Eats festival, and she says she’s looking forward to playing more together this year, as well as writing and recording more songs.

“I’ve always been a songwriter, writing songs about things that happened to my life or things that my family went through, or a friend,” she says. “And that’s a lot of what Tim is about — just the honest, playing music for the music’s sake, rather than writing for the Billboard charts ... at the end of the day, if it’s something that doesn't mean something to me, I wouldn’t even record it.”

She adds, “Music is so universal, when we’re in the room together, we’re playing the music for music’s sake, and it just works so well.”

Event Details

Allie Colleen

Fri., March 24, 7 p.m.

The Machine Shop 3539 S. Dort Hwy., Flint Greater Detroit Area

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Watch: Detroit singer Apropos covers Audioslave on WDET

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Apropos.

It’s been three long days of relitigating Meg White’s drumming

By Lee DeVito

It’s been three long days of relitigating Meg White’s drumming (2)

Drake adds second Detroit date to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

By Randiah Camille Green

Drake will stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 8.

New music venue District 142 readies for opening in Wyandotte

By Lee DeVito

District 142 is owned by Julie Law and and Joshua Cade.

Also in Music

Drake adds second Detroit date to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

By Randiah Camille Green

Drake will stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 8.

It’s been three long days of relitigating Meg White’s drumming

By Lee DeVito

It’s been three long days of relitigating Meg White’s drumming (2)

TLC and Shaggy announce summer tour with Pine Knob stop

By Randiah Camille Green

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC.

Drake is coming to Detroit this summer on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

By Randiah Camille Green

Drake will stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 8.
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us