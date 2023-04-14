Meijer Gardens announces 2023 summer concerts with Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Orville Peck, and more

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A crowd at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

This summer, you can catch concerts by some of the biggest names in rock, pop, country, and more performing intimate sets in Grand Rapids’ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The 1,900-seat venue released its 2023 summer concert series lineup on Friday, which includes popular acts like Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, the Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty, Joss Stone, Orville Peck, and more.

“We are extremely thankful to the entire Meijer family, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”

Tickets go on sale for Meijer Gardens members at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, with a $5 discount through May 5 and a $2 discount through May 5. Public on-sale starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Tickets are limited to eight per show and are available to purchase online at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

All shows will take place rain or shine. The full lineup is below.

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno, June 8: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public



O.A.R., June 11: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public



Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip, June 15: $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public



Tegan and Sara with Dragonette, June 16: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public



The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope, June 18: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public



Peter Frampton, June 19: $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public



Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 21: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public



Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable, June 23: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public



Greensky Bluegrass, June 28: $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public



Umphrey’s McGee, July 2: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public



Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo, July 10: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public



Tommy Emmanuel, cgp with The Jerry Douglas Band, July 12: $42 presale | $45member | $47 public



Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Mavis Staples, July 19: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public



Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 20: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public



First Aid Kit with The Weather Station, July 21: $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public



Andy Grammer, July 23: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public



Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward, July 24: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public



Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 26: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public



The Revivalists + Band of Horses, July 31: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public



Orville Peck, August 2: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public



Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’, August 3: $89 presale | $92 member | $94 public



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman, August 6: $96 presale | $99 member | $101 public



Train with Thunderstorm Artis, August 7: $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public



An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra, August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public



Three Dog Night, August 13: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public



The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard, August 17: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public



Maren Morris with Carter Faith, August 18: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public



Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr., August 20: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public



The Beach Boys, August 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public



Guster, September 15: $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public

More information is available at meijergardens.org/concerts.

