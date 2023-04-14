Meijer Gardens announces 2023 summer concerts with Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Orville Peck, and more

All shows will take place rain or shine

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 9:02 am

A crowd at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
Courtesy photo
A crowd at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

This summer, you can catch concerts by some of the biggest names in rock, pop, country, and more performing intimate sets in Grand Rapids’ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The 1,900-seat venue released its 2023 summer concert series lineup on Friday, which includes popular acts like Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, the Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty, Joss Stone, Orville Peck, and more.

“We are extremely thankful to the entire Meijer family, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”

Tickets go on sale for Meijer Gardens members at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, with a $5 discount through May 5 and a $2 discount through May 5. Public on-sale starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Tickets are limited to eight per show and are available to purchase online at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

All shows will take place rain or shine. The full lineup is below.

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno, June 8: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

O.A.R., June 11: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip, June 15: $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Tegan and Sara with Dragonette, June 16: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope, June 18: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Peter Frampton, June 19: $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 21: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable, June 23: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public

Greensky Bluegrass, June 28: $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public

Umphrey’s McGee, July 2: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo, July 10: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Tommy Emmanuel, cgp with The Jerry Douglas Band, July 12: $42 presale | $45member | $47 public

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Mavis Staples, July 19: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public

Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 20: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station, July 21: $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public

Andy Grammer, July 23: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward, July 24: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 26: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

The Revivalists + Band of Horses, July 31: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Orville Peck, August 2: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’, August 3: $89 presale | $92 member | $94 public

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman, August 6: $96 presale | $99 member | $101 public

Train with Thunderstorm Artis, August 7: $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public

An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra, August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Three Dog Night, August 13: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard, August 17: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Maren Morris with Carter Faith, August 18: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr., August 20: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

The Beach Boys, August 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Guster, September 15: $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public

More information is available at meijergardens.org/concerts.

