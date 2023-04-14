Meijer Gardens announces 2023 summer concerts with Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Orville Peck, and more

This summer, you can catch concerts by some of the biggest names in rock, pop, country, and more performing intimate sets in Grand Rapids’ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
The 1,900-seat venue released its 2023 summer concert series lineup on Friday, which includes popular acts like Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, the Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty, Joss Stone, Orville Peck, and more.
“We are extremely thankful to the entire Meijer family, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”
Tickets go on sale for Meijer Gardens members at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, with a $5 discount through May 5 and a $2 discount through May 5. Public on-sale starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Tickets are limited to eight per show and are available to purchase online at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
All shows will take place rain or shine. The full lineup is below.
Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno, June 8: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public
O.A.R., June 11: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public
Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip, June 15: $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public
Tegan and Sara with Dragonette, June 16: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public
The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope, June 18: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Peter Frampton, June 19: $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 21: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable, June 23: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public
Greensky Bluegrass, June 28: $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public
Umphrey’s McGee, July 2: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public
Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo, July 10: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Tommy Emmanuel, cgp with The Jerry Douglas Band, July 12: $42 presale | $45member | $47 public
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Mavis Staples, July 19: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public
Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 20: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public
First Aid Kit with The Weather Station, July 21: $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public
Andy Grammer, July 23: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public
Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward, July 24: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public
Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 26: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public
The Revivalists + Band of Horses, July 31: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public
Orville Peck, August 2: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public
Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’, August 3: $89 presale | $92 member | $94 public
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman, August 6: $96 presale | $99 member | $101 public
Train with Thunderstorm Artis, August 7: $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public
An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra, August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Three Dog Night, August 13: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard, August 17: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public
Maren Morris with Carter Faith, August 18: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public
Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr., August 20: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
The Beach Boys, August 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Guster, September 15: $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public
More information is available at meijergardens.org/concerts.
