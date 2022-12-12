Janet Jackson announces tour with a stop in Detroit

The ‘Together Again’ tour will bring Jackson and rapper Ludacris to Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Janet Jackson - Preston Meneses
Preston Meneses
Janet Jackson

There are superstars, and then there's Janet Jackson.

The global icon took to social media to announce a new North American tour kicking off in the spring, with a stop in Detroit.

The "Together Again" tour is Jackson's first in four years and celebrates several milestones for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Jackson will be celebrating her 50th year in show business, plus the 30th anniversary of her album janet and the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope.

Jackson isn't coming alone. Rapper Ludacris will be joining the "Rhythm Nation" singer on tour.

The Together Again tour will stop in Detroit on May 24 at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. on 313presents.com, livenation.com, and ticketmaster.com.

