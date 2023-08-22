Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Greensky Bluegrass announces mini Michigan tour

The dates include a hometown New Year’s Eve show in Kalamazoo

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge Greensky Bluegrass is known for its constant touring. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Greensky Bluegrass is known for its constant touring.

Jam band Greensky Bluegrass has announced a string of Michigan dates, including a New Year’s Eve show in its hometown of Kalamazoo.

The Michigan dates include Thursday, Dec. 28 at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw, Friday, Dec. 29 at the Fillmore in Detroit, and Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31 at the State Theatre in Kalamazoo.

“Greensky is a Michigan band, and to be back, in Kalamazoo in particular, on New Year’s Eve is not only something I am looking forward to but it's an honor to return to the band’s hometown and my hometown and welcome a new year where it all began in one of the most beautiful theaters in the country,” guitarist Dave Bruzza said in a statement. “Not only that but to have the opportunity to perform in Saginaw and Detroit leading up to two nights in Kalamazoo, well that’s just icing on the cake. So looking forward to seeing you this December for a true family reunion.”

The Michigan run ends a tour that kicks off in September and includes back-to-back dates at Colorado’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The folk-rock band was formed in 2000 in Kalamazoo and is known for its improvisational skills and constant touring, performing nearly 200 shows a year.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” mandolin player Paul Hoffman said in a statement. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

More information is available at greenskybluegrass.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
August 23, 2023

