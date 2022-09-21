Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann make Detroit tour stop

The Texas native is also an actress who, along with her husband, has been a staple of the Tyler Perry cinematic universe for more than a decade

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge Tamela and David Mann. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Tamela and David Mann.

Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her comedian husband David Mann are headed to Detroit for their “Overcomer Mann Family Tour.” The family affair also features son David Mann Jr. and daughters La’Tia Mann and Tiffany Mann.

The show, which will be held at Detroit’s historic Second Ebenezer Church, will feature a performance of Tamela’s biggest hits along with new songs from her recent release Overcomer: Deluxe Edition, as well as a laugh-out-loud comedy set by David.

Best known for her hit single, “Take Me to The King,” Tamela Mann is more than just an amazing gospel singer. The Texas native is also an actress who, along with her husband, has been a staple of the Tyler Perry cinematic universe for more than a decade. She was recently personally tapped by Oprah Winfrey to appear in the upcoming new film adaptation of The Color Purple.

“Getting the call was very exciting for me because it was unexpected,” Tamela Mann tells Metro Times via email. “To have Ms. Oprah Winfrey herself vouch for me, and to know that she felt the part of the First Lady who opens the musical was the part for me, was an amazing feeling. I also felt excited just because of the fact that it is a musical which means singing and dancing, which is something I’ve never been a part of.”

Of the highly-anticipated film, she notes, “what folks should expect is a beautiful production. The way the director, Blitz [Bazawule] shot some of the scenes, he really captured beauty while doing it. I, myself, have only had the opportunity to see a few scenes and am so excited to see the finished product. The cast of it is just spectacular, and I think it’s going to be something that’s worth all of us seeing and enjoying.”

Tamela Mann recently released her stellar sixth studio offering, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition, in July, which includes reimagined renditions of fan favorites and all-new songs. Special guest features on the album include Yolanda Adams, Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, and Todd Dulaney. Tamela has recently made history as the first gospel artist who has charted nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay.

Detroit is a city that many major pop and urban tours seem to often overlook. But, the city is always a must for most gospel performers. “Detroit is a very important stop because it’s one of the major gospel hubs,” Mann says. “So many gospel artists came out of Detroit, it’s a musical city. The community there have also been such great supporters of us, which we truly appreciate. When we’ve been there before doing plays or performing music, the turnout, the love we get, and experience overall has been fantastic.”

The couple has been long-admired for their lengthy marriage. They have been married for more than 30 years and have raised five children together. They also have palpable chemistry on screen, even when they are playing father and daughter. When asked about the secret to their relationship’s success, the answer came easily.

“Our keys are that we’re still in love, and we’re also best friends who enjoy each other’s company,” Mann says. “Our friendship is the foundation of our relationship. I think it’s important to try to do the most for each other, so nothing is left wanted. We do a yearly survey of our relationship, asking things like ‘what more do you need from me? Do you feel like anything is missing?’ Doing that helps us to identify any issues and make sure both of our needs are met.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23rd at the historic Second Ebenezer Church; 14601 Dequindre St., Detroit; 313-867-4700; secondebenezer.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Biba Adams

Biba Adams is a Detroit-based national freelance writer. Her work has been featured in Visit Detroit, Model D, VIBE, and more. She is currently working on her debut book, Scenes From a Renaissance: Detroit Hip-Hop 1996-2006.
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Russell Industrial Center

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center
Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit's LCA

Everything we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Russell Industrial Center

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center
Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit's LCA

Everything we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Russell Industrial Center

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center
Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit's LCA

Everything we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Trending

Rapper Pretty Brayah talks beef, bars, bisexuality, and being the baddest bitch in Detroit

By Kahn Santori Davison

Rapper Pretty Brayah talks beef, bars, bisexuality, and being the baddest bitch in Detroit

L.A.’s Dirty Honey keeps the momentum going after making history as an unsigned band

By Alan Sculley

L.A.’s Dirty Honey keeps the momentum going after making history as an unsigned band

PJ’s Lager House announces final ‘End of an Era’ show, invites supporters to leave their mark on the Corktown bar

By Lee DeVito

The charming bar top at PJ's Lager House features guitar picks covered in a layer of lacquer.

The Black Dahlia Murder pushes forward after vocalist Trevor Strnad's death, announces Detroit gig

By Randiah Camille Green

Trevor Strand performing with Black Dahlia Murder at Knotfest Mexico in 2016.

Also in Music

PJ’s Lager House announces final ‘End of an Era’ show, invites supporters to leave their mark on the Corktown bar

By Lee DeVito

The charming bar top at PJ's Lager House features guitar picks covered in a layer of lacquer.

Here’s how to score tickets to Lizzo’s invite-only SiriusXM show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Lizzo is coming to Saint Andrew's Hall Oct. 5 for a private gig, but there's a few ways you can enter to win tickets.

The Joker’s real name is ‘Jack White,’ DC Comics reveals

By Lee DeVito

DC Comics says the Joker's real name is... Jack White.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us