Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann make Detroit tour stop

Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her comedian husband David Mann are headed to Detroit for their “Overcomer Mann Family Tour.” The family affair also features son David Mann Jr. and daughters La’Tia Mann and Tiffany Mann.

The show, which will be held at Detroit’s historic Second Ebenezer Church, will feature a performance of Tamela’s biggest hits along with new songs from her recent release Overcomer: Deluxe Edition, as well as a laugh-out-loud comedy set by David.

Best known for her hit single, “Take Me to The King,” Tamela Mann is more than just an amazing gospel singer. The Texas native is also an actress who, along with her husband, has been a staple of the Tyler Perry cinematic universe for more than a decade. She was recently personally tapped by Oprah Winfrey to appear in the upcoming new film adaptation of The Color Purple.

“Getting the call was very exciting for me because it was unexpected,” Tamela Mann tells Metro Times via email. “To have Ms. Oprah Winfrey herself vouch for me, and to know that she felt the part of the First Lady who opens the musical was the part for me, was an amazing feeling. I also felt excited just because of the fact that it is a musical which means singing and dancing, which is something I’ve never been a part of.”

Of the highly-anticipated film, she notes, “what folks should expect is a beautiful production. The way the director, Blitz [Bazawule] shot some of the scenes, he really captured beauty while doing it. I, myself, have only had the opportunity to see a few scenes and am so excited to see the finished product. The cast of it is just spectacular, and I think it’s going to be something that’s worth all of us seeing and enjoying.”

Tamela Mann recently released her stellar sixth studio offering, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition, in July, which includes reimagined renditions of fan favorites and all-new songs. Special guest features on the album include Yolanda Adams, Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, and Todd Dulaney. Tamela has recently made history as the first gospel artist who has charted nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay.

Detroit is a city that many major pop and urban tours seem to often overlook. But, the city is always a must for most gospel performers. “Detroit is a very important stop because it’s one of the major gospel hubs,” Mann says. “So many gospel artists came out of Detroit, it’s a musical city. The community there have also been such great supporters of us, which we truly appreciate. When we’ve been there before doing plays or performing music, the turnout, the love we get, and experience overall has been fantastic.”

The couple has been long-admired for their lengthy marriage. They have been married for more than 30 years and have raised five children together. They also have palpable chemistry on screen, even when they are playing father and daughter. When asked about the secret to their relationship’s success, the answer came easily.

“Our keys are that we’re still in love, and we’re also best friends who enjoy each other’s company,” Mann says. “Our friendship is the foundation of our relationship. I think it’s important to try to do the most for each other, so nothing is left wanted. We do a yearly survey of our relationship, asking things like ‘what more do you need from me? Do you feel like anything is missing?’ Doing that helps us to identify any issues and make sure both of our needs are met.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23rd at the historic Second Ebenezer Church; 14601 Dequindre St., Detroit; 313-867-4700; secondebenezer.org.

