Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle to perform Mother’s Day concert in Detroit

click to enlarge Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com Gladys Knight.

Two soul heavy hitters are headed to the Fox Theatre for Mother’s Day.

The “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight and the “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle will perform at a “Salute to Mother’s Day” concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre, on actual Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

This is straight-up grown folks’ music. If your mom ever woke you up on a Saturday morning playing Patti LaBelle’s “If Only You Knew,” as in, “if only you knew that you’re about to get up and clean this whole house,” then you know what’s up.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. via; 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

