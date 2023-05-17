Don’t miss these concerts downtown during the Detroit Grand Prix weekend

click to enlarge Jamie Lamor Thompson/ Shutterstock Big Boi will perform a free concert on Friday, June 2 during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix will return to the streets of downtown Detroit June 2-4 for the first time since taking over Belle Isle in the early 1990s. Even if you aren’t into fast cars, there’s a steady lineup of live music over the Grand Prix weekend to keep your attention. Outkast’s Big Boi and Steve Aoki will perform free concerts at Hart Plaza inside the Meijer Fan Zone and no tickets are required. The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr. will perform a ticketed show at nearby Steve’s Soul Food. See the full list below.

Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

6-11 p.m. — Three days of The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr., The Intruders, The Fantastic Four, Spyder Turner, and a tribute to Gladys Knight by Sharon “Love” Jones.

Steves Soul Food, 1440 Franklin St., Detroit; Tickets are $100 per day; jackofalltradesent.com

Friday, June 2

6 p.m. — A-Trax

7:30 p.m. — Big Boi

Hart Plaza Meijer Fan Zone, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; Free

Saturday, June 3

5:30 p.m. — Z-Trip

7 p.m. — Steve Aoki

Hart Plaza Meijer Fan Zone, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; Free

