Don’t miss these concerts downtown during the Detroit Grand Prix weekend

The Chevrolet Grand Prix will return to the streets of downtown Detroit June 2-4 for the first time since taking over Belle Isle in the early 1990s. Even if you aren’t into fast cars, there’s a steady lineup of live music over the Grand Prix weekend to keep your attention. Outkast’s Big Boi and Steve Aoki will perform free concerts at Hart Plaza inside the Meijer Fan Zone and no tickets are required. The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr. will perform a ticketed show at nearby Steve’s Soul Food. See the full list below.
Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4
6-11 p.m. — Three days of The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr., The Intruders, The Fantastic Four, Spyder Turner, and a tribute to Gladys Knight by Sharon “Love” Jones.
Steves Soul Food, 1440 Franklin St., Detroit; Tickets are $100 per day; jackofalltradesent.com
Friday, June 2
6 p.m. — A-Trax
7:30 p.m. — Big Boi
Hart Plaza Meijer Fan Zone, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; Free
Saturday, June 3
5:30 p.m. — Z-Trip
7 p.m. — Steve Aoki
Hart Plaza Meijer Fan Zone, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; Free
