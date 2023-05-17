Don’t miss these concerts downtown during the Detroit Grand Prix weekend

Not into the race? The Temptations Review, Big Boi, and Steve Aoki are performing

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 2:57 pm

click to enlarge Big Boi will perform a free concert on Friday, June 2 during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. - Jamie Lamor Thompson/ Shutterstock
Jamie Lamor Thompson/ Shutterstock
Big Boi will perform a free concert on Friday, June 2 during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix will return to the streets of downtown Detroit June 2-4 for the first time since taking over Belle Isle in the early 1990s. Even if you aren’t into fast cars, there’s a steady lineup of live music over the Grand Prix weekend to keep your attention. Outkast’s Big Boi and Steve Aoki will perform free concerts at Hart Plaza inside the Meijer Fan Zone and no tickets are required. The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr. will perform a ticketed show at nearby Steve’s Soul Food. See the full list below.

Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4
6-11 p.m. — Three days of The Temptations Review featuring Paul Williams Jr., The Intruders, The Fantastic Four, Spyder Turner, and a tribute to Gladys Knight by Sharon “Love” Jones.
Steves Soul Food, 1440 Franklin St., Detroit; Tickets are $100 per day; jackofalltradesent.com

Friday, June 2
6 p.m. — A-Trax
7:30 p.m. — Big Boi
Hart Plaza Meijer Fan Zone, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; Free

Saturday, June 3
5:30 p.m. — Z-Trip
7 p.m. — Steve Aoki
Hart Plaza Meijer Fan Zone, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; Free

For more info see detroitgp.com.
The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

It's official: Detroit Grand Prix will return downtown in 2023

If the Detroit Grand Prix leaves Belle Isle, springtime on the island will be quiet and gorgeous again.

Opinion: We fought for years to get the Detroit Grand Prix off of Belle Isle



About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
