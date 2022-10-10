Detroit’s New Standards Jazz Crawl will bring more than 13 free concerts across the city

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Gathering Orchestra Nonet performs as part of the New Standards Jazz Crawl.

The inaugural New Standards Jazz Crawl will bring 13 free concerts to eight venues across five days, including performers in jazz, bebop, and blues hailing from Detroit, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

It takes place on Oct. 14, 15, 20, 21, and 28 between the Detroit Institute of Arts, Carr Center Performance Studio, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, The Scarab Club, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Public Library, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The Jazz Crawl kicks off on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Detroit Historical Museum with performances by Nicole Mitchelle, Marion Hayden, and Jovia Armstrong at 6:30 p.m. The evening continues at the Scarab Club at 7:30 p.m. and closes out at the Carr Performance Studio at 9 p.m. with Jazzmeia Horn and The Gathering Orchestra Nonet. Each set is 75 minutes long and is completely free to attend.

The New Standards Jazz Crawl coincides with the world premiere of a multimedia installation curated and conceived by Carr Center artistic director Terri Lyne Carrington called New Standards: Part 1 of Shifting the Narrative: Jazz and Gender Justice. The installation runs Oct. 14-Nov. 27 at the Carr Center Performance Studio at 15 E. Kirby St. in Detroit.

Concerts begin between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly at various venues (make sure to check for COVID-19 protocols); see full schedule at thecarrcenter.org. Entry is free.

