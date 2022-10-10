Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s New Standards Jazz Crawl will bring more than 13 free concerts across the city

The inaugural event kicks off Friday

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge The Gathering Orchestra Nonet performs as part of the New Standards Jazz Crawl. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Gathering Orchestra Nonet performs as part of the New Standards Jazz Crawl.

The inaugural New Standards Jazz Crawl will bring 13 free concerts to eight venues across five days, including performers in jazz, bebop, and blues hailing from Detroit, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

It takes place on Oct. 14, 15, 20, 21, and 28 between the Detroit Institute of Arts, Carr Center Performance Studio, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, The Scarab Club, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Public Library, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The Jazz Crawl kicks off on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Detroit Historical Museum with performances by Nicole Mitchelle, Marion Hayden, and Jovia Armstrong at 6:30 p.m. The evening continues at the Scarab Club at 7:30 p.m. and closes out at the Carr Performance Studio at 9 p.m. with Jazzmeia Horn and The Gathering Orchestra Nonet. Each set is 75 minutes long and is completely free to attend.

The New Standards Jazz Crawl coincides with the world premiere of a multimedia installation curated and conceived by Carr Center artistic director Terri Lyne Carrington called New Standards: Part 1 of Shifting the Narrative: Jazz and Gender Justice. The installation runs Oct. 14-Nov. 27 at the Carr Center Performance Studio at 15 E. Kirby St. in Detroit.

Concerts begin between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly at various venues (make sure to check for COVID-19 protocols); see full schedule at thecarrcenter.org. Entry is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Photos from Channel Tres at Detroit’s Leland City Club
All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Photos from Channel Tres at Detroit’s Leland City Club
All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Photos from Channel Tres at Detroit’s Leland City Club
All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)

Trending

Lizzo performs while sick at private Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall gig before heading to Little Caesars Arena

By Randiah Camille Green

A congested Lizzo performs at Saint Andrew's Hall for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series. She was tired halfway through the set.

The Supersuckers to play three gigs in metro Detroit next week, including a free acoustic set

By Lee DeVito

The Supersuckers.

Lizzo bounces back to give us the performance we need at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

By Randiah Camille Green

Lizzo performs at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on her "The Special" tour.

‘For the heads’: An oral history of EXAT, Detroit’s legendary ’90s experimental and ambient techno night at Zoot’s Coffeehouse

By Michaelangelo Matos

‘For the heads’: An oral history of EXAT, Detroit’s legendary ’90s experimental and ambient techno night at Zoot’s Coffeehouse

Also in Music

The Supersuckers to play three gigs in metro Detroit next week, including a free acoustic set

By Lee DeVito

The Supersuckers.

The accolades for U.K. rock band Wolf Alice are rolling in — but they’re not letting it get to their heads

By L. Kent Wolgamott

Hungry like the wolf: Wolf Alice.

Aaliyah’s ‘Are You That Somebody?’ named third-greatest song of the ’90s by Pitchfork

By Lee DeVito

Aaliyah’s ‘Are You That Somebody?’ named third-greatest song of the ’90s by Pitchfork

Questlove is making a J Dilla doc

By Lee DeVito

Questlove.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us