  1. Music
  2. Gig alert
  1. Music
  2. Gig alert

Detroit’s Concert of Colors to return to The Aretha, announces full lineup

The riverside amphitheater will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a performance by Chicago R&B singer Mavis Staples

By
Jun 10, 2025 at 1:43 pm
Image: Hugh Masekela, of South Africa, warms up before performing at the Concert of Colors Saturday, July 20, 2002, at Chene Park in Detroit.
Hugh Masekela, of South Africa, warms up before performing at the Concert of Colors Saturday, July 20, 2002, at Chene Park in Detroit. AP Photo/Paul Warner
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Detroit’s Concert of Colors is coming home.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the long-running annual world music festival is returning to The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, the riverside venue formerly known as Chene Park that hosted the event from its launch in 1993 until it moved to Midtown in 2006 due to funding.

“Fans have asked for years to host the festival at current locations but also back at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and in true Concert of Colors style, we listen to what people want and try to provide it all for the love of free music,” festival executive director Ismael Ahmed said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to let the people make the decisions, so this year you can listen to artists like Mavis Staples with her big beautiful voice right on the Detroit Riverfront; it’s the perfect backdrop for a Detroit summer evening.”

The festival, billed as the largest free global music festival in the Midwest, is set for July 15-20.

It will be held at the Aretha on Friday, July 18 to celebrate the venue’s 40th anniversary with performances by Chicago R&B singer Mavis Staples, Moroccan-French band Bab L’ Bluz, Ohio funk act The Luv Locz Experiment, and African dancer Shashu Amen-Ra.

In addition to the Aretha, the festival will continue to take place in venues in and around Midtown, including the DIA, Third Man Records, and the College for Creative Studies.

Other highlights include Nigerian act Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti; California progressive soul band War; New Jersey indie rock band Yo La Tengo, the Detroit acid jazz trio of Kassan Belgrave, Allen Dennard, and DJ Melo; and festival fixture the Don Was Detroit Allstar Revue, performing a tribute to Detroit blues with the help of local acts like Thornetta Davis, Laith Al-Saadi, and Mitch Ryder, among others.

“The Concert of Colors is a unifying event that exemplifies everything wonderful about Detroit,” Was said. “This year’s All Star Revue will celebrate the vibrant musical legacy of Detroit Blues so you know we’re going to have fun! I look forward to seeing all of our friends there.”

The event has relied on grants and corporate sponsorships over the years, though that funding has become less reliable. Last year, the state of Michigan granted funding to the festival for the first time.

The full lineup and more information is available at concertofcolors.com.

Slideshow

A 2025 Detroit summer bucket list

Kayak down Detroit’s canals For a more intimate view of the Detroit River, try kayaking or paddle-boarding. Here’s a fun way to do so: Neighboring businesses Detroit River Sports and Coriander Kitchen &amp; Farm offer “Paddle-to-Table” tours of the Jefferson-Chalmers canals — a charming residential neighborhood dubbed the “Venice of Detroit” by some. The tours go for about an hour and a half and end with a delicious dinner at an acclaimed riverside restaurant.Detroit River Sports and Coriander Kitchen &amp; Farm; 14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit; detroitriversports.com. Tickets are $180 per person and includes a tour, a four-course meal, beer and wine, and tip.
Catch a Detroit City FC game Detroit’s pro soccer team has come a long way since it was founded by beer league friends in 2012, playing at Cass Tech before taking over Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium in 2016. Le Rouge recently purchased a sprawling property in Southwest Detroit, about 17 acres, with plans to expand mightily for the 2027 season. Until then, let’s enjoy the final games at Keyworth, where the rowdy Northern Guard fan club keeps the energy going with boisterous cheering and colorful smoke bombs.Keyworth Stadium; 3201 Roosevelt St., Hamtramck; see detcityfc.com for full schedule. Enjoy the better Belle Isle Going a summer in Detroit without ever visiting Belle Isle is just unthinkable, and if you haven’t been in a while there are even more reasons to go this year. The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory recently emerged from a two-year, $10 million restoration that saw the installation of new window panes, the repair of steel trusses, updated exterior limestone panels, and a new concrete flooring and planter walls filled with colorful flora. In 2021, the nearby Belle Isle Aquarium reopened after $1.2 million in renovations, including the addition of aquatic creatures like garden eels, endangered Mexican axolotl salamanders, and an octopus dubbed Sir Ringo Woodward. The Belle Isle Aquarium; 3 Inselruhe Dr., Detroit; belleisleconservancy.org; no cover. Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, 4 Inselruhe Dr., Detroit; belleisleconservancy.org; no cover. Enjoy the city’s murals Detroit’s streets are packed with stunning works of arts murals turn the city into an open-air gallery, with murals districts in the Eastern Market, Southwest Detroit, the North End, and the Dequindre Cut — a former railroad line turned into a scenic greenway. This year, the city announced the creation of nine “Art Alleys” across Detroit that will feature nearly 50 artists. Cheer on the Detroit Tigers The Tigers have been on a hot streak ever since the team snapped out of its decade-long postseason drought a year ago, and are enjoying one of the best starts in franchise history this season. As of Friday, the team had the best record in MLB and was the only team in baseball with at least 40 wins. The energy in the entire city changes when Detroit’s major sports teams are winning. For the past two seasons it was the long-suffering Detroit Lions, and at least for now it seems it’s the Tigers’ turn. Comerica Park; 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; mlb.com/tigers. Get wine and hear music at Motor City Wine 1949 Michigan Ave., Detroit; motorcitywine.com Perhaps one of the most beloved patios in the city, MotorCity Wine offers more than just an extensive selection of red, white, and rosé wines. Its ample outdoor seating and cozy fire pits make it a perfect spot for summer evenings. Plus, the wine bar frequently hosts dining pop-ups and DJ entertainment, creating an intimate party atmosphere under the open sky. Tour the river by boat Here’s a fun way to learn about U.S.-Canadian history. This family-owned tour business offers sightseeing tours four days a week, Thursdays-Sundays, highlighting notable and historic attractions along the Detroit River. 1340 Atwater St., Detroit; diamondjack.com. Tickets are $25.
Click to View 20 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

New hip-hop festival planned for Detroit’s Hart Plaza on Juneteenth

By Kahn Santori Davison

Skilla Baby is one of the many Detroit rappers tapped to perform at the Hart of Detroit Summer Fest.

Big Sean and Detroit Symphony Orchestra to collaborate for hip-hop concert

By Lee DeVito

Image: Big Sean and Detroit Symphony Orchestra to collaborate for hip-hop concert (2)

The Whitney releases full Garden Party series lineup

By Lee DeVito

Jill Jack performs at a Whitney Garden Party in 2019.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe