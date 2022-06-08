Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit venue PJ’s Lager House launches intimate ‘Legends Only’ series with cult country singer Billy Don Burns

The venue is only selling 30 tickets for the show, featuring a performance from your favorite country singer’s favorite country singer

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 11:39 am

Billy Don Burns. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Billy Don Burns.

Detroit music venue PJ's Lager House is launching an intimate concert series — and by intimate, we mean really intimate.

The venue is only selling 30 tickets for the show, in order to create a "very small club atmosphere" with seating and table service provided.

That sounds perfectly suited to the series' first installment: Arkansas-born outlaw country music singer-songwriter Billy Don Burns. While not a household name, he's probably your favorite country singer's favorite country singer, with his songs recorded by the likes of Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Paycheck, among others. Reportedly, Shooter Jennings has a Billy Don Burns tattoo, and even the great Johnny Cash once wrote Burns a handwritten letter when his 1997 record Desperate Men knocked Cash's Unchained off the No. 1 spot on the Gavin Americana chart.

PJ's says the concert series is intended to "highlight the dedicated musicians who have lived and worked the musician life for years. They may be known in certain circles and completely unknown in others. But their continued work on the road, in the studio and writing great songs has earned them the name, Legend."

The show will be opened by Vinnie Dombrowski of Detroit-based alt-rock band Sponge and country band the Orbitsuns, as well as the Florida-based Storey Boys.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
