Detroit indie rocker Zilched celebrates ‘Earthly Delights’ at hometown record release show

click to enlarge Carrigan Drallos Indie rocker Zilched performs at El Club on Saturday.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Zilched record release show: Detroit-based “doompop” musician Zilched is celebrating the release of her sophomore LP, Earthly Delights, this Saturday. The record, released earlier this month via Young Heavy Souls, is described as “a love letter to life and all its innermost complexities,” and was created in collaboration with local indie rock auteur Ian Ruhala (HALA) and producer and programmer Ben Collins (Minihorse). The show will feature support from Ally Evenson and Zastava, who are two artists worth exploring in their own right, so there are plenty of reasons to make your way down to Southwest Detroit (not south Detroit, mind you) this weekend. This local lineup is one of the hottest bills this summer, and advance tickets can be purchased via elclubdetroit.com. —Broccoli

Afro Nation Festival coming to Detroit this weekend: It’s no secret that Afrobeats has been taking the world by storm in recent years, and this weekend Detroit is hosting one of the largest festivals of its kind at Bedrock’s Douglas Site on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20. Featured artists include Burna Boy, Davido, Ari Lennox, Masego, Coi Leray, and many more, so it’s safe to say that the event will serve as an impressive showcase of talent from artists that represent various styles within one of the most pervasive and captivating genres of music in the modern age. In addition to the festival itself, on Friday, Aug. 18 there will be a comedy showcase with Kenny Blaq and a Homecoming Conversations series hosted at One Campus Martius, as well as a welcome party hosted by Jerk x Jollof at the Monroe Street Midway. More information is available at detroit.afronation.com, and be sure to grab your tickets fast as they likely won’t last for long. —Broccoli

Afrofuture Fest rescheduled: Due to inclement weather on the original date, this year’s Afrofuture Fest is now taking place this Saturday, on Detroit’s east side. The event is returning to the site of Feedom Freedom Growers at 866 Manistique St., with the theme of “communal sufficiency-strategic organizing with one’s neighbors & comrades.” Metro Times sat down with the organizers last month for a deep dive on the festival’s workshops, film screenings, and corresponding art exhibit, but I want to specifically highlight the spectacular music lineup. DJs Blackmoonchild, AK, and Etta all make an appearance, with the Blueprint organizers lending their talents to this like-minded festival. Illingsworth’s set will bring a hip-hop, beat-centric flavor, and Milfie will spit the hottest rhymes in the current Detroit rap scene. Multi-sensory artist Sophiyah E. will set the mood pre-sunset, playing the sound bowls and electronics — plus, she’s raffling off a free sound bowl as well. Tiered tickets are available online via the fest’s Eventnoire page, using a sliding scale model “to ensure access as well as further our collective understanding of privilege and relativity.” —Joe

Bloody Marys and booty shakin’: Spearheaded by ghettotech producer and visual artist Sheefy McFly and Detroit hip-hop legend Nick Speed, GhettoTech Brunch is hosted at the Elephant Room downtown (next to Saint Andrews Hall). This will be the fourth iteration hosted by the two artists, and this time they’re also inviting special guest DJ Mobetta to throw down behind the decks. Sheefy has arguably become better known in recent years for his paintings and digital art, but his music pays homage to the distinctly Detroit sounds of jit, techno, and ghettotech. And Nick Speed really needs no introduction, just expect to hear everything across the hip-hop spectrum from his own original beats to golden-era classics. The opportunity to see these two players for free does not come around often, so why not enjoy your usual Sunday chicken and waffles with them? GhettoTech Brunch No. 4 happens from noon-6 p.m. this Sunday. —Joe

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter