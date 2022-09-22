Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit ‘Dilla Fest’ to celebrate late hip-hop hero J Dilla at the Russell Industrial Center in November

The touring event features performances by Busta Rhymes, Frank N Dank, Illa J, and Dez Andrés

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 10:07 am

J Dilla in 2003. - B+
B+
J Dilla in 2003.

The life and legacy of the influential hip-hop producer and beatmaker J Dilla will be celebrated in his hometown of Detroit with an upcoming event dubbed Dilla Fest.

The touring event, which was just announced, makes its Motor City stop on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Russell Industrial Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through MeanRed and start at $30.

The event is slated to feature performances by hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes, as well as Detroit acts like Dilla collaborators Frank N Dank, DJ Dez Andrés, and Illa J, J Dilla’s son.

According to a flier, it’s hosted and endorsed by J Dilla’s mother Ma Dukes and her James Dewitt Yancey Foundation and produced by MeanRed.

Dilla is beloved for his work with acts like Slum Village, the Pharcyde, the Soulquarians, and more. He died in 2006 at 32 following a battle with a rare blood disease.

Last year, author Dan Charnas published Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm, a biography of Dilla that received wide acclaim. You can read an excerpt in Metro Times about how Dilla and T3 of Slum Village landed a record deal by linking up with NBA player John Salley and producer R.J. Rice.

Event Details
Dilla Fest: Detroit 2022 with Busta Rhymes, Frank N, Dank feat. Illa J, Dez Andrés

Dilla Fest: Detroit 2022 with Busta Rhymes, Frank N, Dank feat. Illa J, Dez Andrés

Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Russell Industrial Center 1600 Clay Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Buy Tickets

$30

Trending

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Joyner Lucas show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit

Everyone we saw at the Joyner Lucas show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Russell Industrial Center

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center
Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit's LCA

Everything we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

