Detroit ‘Dilla Fest’ to celebrate late hip-hop hero J Dilla at the Russell Industrial Center in November

B+ J Dilla in 2003.

The life and legacy of the influential hip-hop producer and beatmaker J Dilla will be celebrated in his hometown of Detroit with an upcoming event dubbed Dilla Fest.

The touring event, which was just announced, makes its Motor City stop on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Russell Industrial Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through MeanRed and start at $30.

The event is slated to feature performances by hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes, as well as Detroit acts like Dilla collaborators Frank N Dank, DJ Dez Andrés, and Illa J, J Dilla’s son.

According to a flier, it’s hosted and endorsed by J Dilla’s mother Ma Dukes and her James Dewitt Yancey Foundation and produced by MeanRed.

Dilla is beloved for his work with acts like Slum Village, the Pharcyde, the Soulquarians, and more. He died in 2006 at 32 following a battle with a rare blood disease.

Last year, author Dan Charnas published Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm, a biography of Dilla that received wide acclaim. You can read an excerpt in Metro Times about how Dilla and T3 of Slum Village landed a record deal by linking up with NBA player John Salley and producer R.J. Rice.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.